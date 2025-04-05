Microsoft Excel is a treasure trove of features. There are so many functions tucked away into different corners of the spreadsheet app that you may be using the software for decades, but still won't be acquainted with all the possibilities. One such feature that recently caught my attention is the Camera tool. The name is slightly deceptive, since it may indicate that activating the feature will use your computer's camera to capture an image. But the reality is far from that. The Camera tool is more like an exclusive screenshot tool inside Excel, but on steroids!

While it may not be useful for day-to-day applications of Excel, it's an extremely handy tool when you're trying to visualize data and create dashboards. The best part is that the Camera tool universally works across all apps in the Microsoft Office suite. So, you can grab a portion of an Excel spreadsheet and attach it to another spreadsheet, a Word document, or even a PowerPoint presentation. All said and done, you may still be wondering why I'm hyping up a simple screenshot tool. Well, that's because there's more than what meets the eye.

How to enable the Camera tool in Excel

Why is it tucked away?