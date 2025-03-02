With endless tasks, deadlines, and resources to track, project management can feel overwhelming. While flashy platforms promise seamless collaboration, visualization, and automation, they are not for everyone. What if the solution was already on your computer? Yes, I’m talking about Microsoft Excel.

Its familiarity, combined with its flexibility, makes this spreadsheet program an incredibly effective tool for managing projects of all sizes. Let’s discuss why Excel still remains a champion in project management.

Related 9 Excel hacks I wish I knew earlier Excel tricks to save you hours every week

7 Familiar look and accessible to everyone

No learning curve at all

Whether you use Basecamp, Asana, Jira, Airtable, or Monday.com, they all come with a learning curve. As a project manager, you may be proficient in navigating the software, but your team members might not have the same level of familiarity.

In contrast, the grid structure of rows and columns is universally recognizable. Even across different versions of Excel, the core interface remains consistent. Besides, it’s available on every platform you can think of.

6 Customization options and flexibility

Make it work for you and not the other way around

Here is where Excel truly shines over traditional project management tools. Like standard apps, you don’t need to deal with a pre-defined structure. You can design your own columns and rows and apply formatting to track the exact data you require. Also, projects rarely go exactly as planned. Excel's flexibility allows you to easily adapt to changes in the timeline.

And if you have an existing project setup in Trello or Asana, exporting and importing tasks to Excel doesn’t require rocket science. If you deal with large projects, break down the work into multiple sheets or workbooks and link them together.

For example, if you run a bookstore marketing campaign, you can create a standard sheet with the required details. Now, as the bookstore’s marketing efforts expand, you can create separate Excel sheets for each campaign. And if the store expands to multiple locations, add a sheet for each location and consolidate the data into a master sheet.

5 A range of templates to get started

Saves valuable time