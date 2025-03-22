Microsoft Excel is the backbone of a lot of corporations. It's the most common software used for calculations, finances, projections, project management, and data analysis. If you're responsible for any of these tasks, it's vital to be vigilant at all times and ensure there are no errors in your spreadsheet. After all, dealing with numbers can mean there are millions of dollars on the line, so you want to make sure all your calculations are absolutely perfect. No matter how alert you are, though, there may be times when you don't realize you've made a mistake. Such errors can turn out to be costly when overlooked.

That is exactly why I decided to come up with a list of common Excel mistakes that are easy to overlook but can result in catastrophic damage. These are mistakes made when in a hurry, or just by pressing the wrong set of shortcut keys. Either way, this list can hopefully remind you to be more mindful when performing certain functions in Microsoft Excel.

5 Copy-pasting carelessly

Don't overwrite formulas

Since Excel is primarily used for calculations and tabulating data, there may be several cells in a spreadsheet that are populated with formulas instead of static values. These formulas are dependent on several values inside certain cells specified in each formula. Essentially, when the values in those dependent cells change, the resultant value in the cell consisting of the formula also changes. Unless you paste a static value erroneously into a cell and replace the formula.

When working with quick turnaround times, it's common to copy repeating values from one cell to another. When doing this, just make sure you're not replacing any formula. Doing so would mean that all the calculations on that particular worksheet may end up being wrong. For instance, let's say you have a formula to calculate the total sales for the year with the monthly split up above it. If you replace the formula for the total sales with a static value, other instances where you're using the number for total sales will start throwing inaccurate results. The only way to ensure you don't do this is to double-click on any cell to see if it reveals any formula before pasting any data into it.

Ensure you're entering the right value

Some spreadsheets need to contain values specific to a data type. For instance, a spreadsheet consisting of all the names of employees on the company's payroll along with their salaries needs to have a specific number in the columns listing the number of days worked, and the hours worked on those days. So, the resultant salary in the payout column will use the relevant formula to calculate the exact value of the salary. Now, it may so happen that someone working on the spreadsheet may not be aware of the format in which the values need to be entered.

In such cases, the formulas throughout the worksheet can get messed up. For example, if someone has to enter the first working day of the month, and enter "1st Feb" instead of "02/01", the formula may not know what to do. These are rookie mistakes that can be avoided by using the Data Validation function found in the Data tab. From here, you can select the format of data that needs to be inserted into certain cells. You can choose whole numbers, dates, etc. You can even enter a custom error that needs to be displayed to the user when a wrong data type is input.

3 File overwrite mishaps

It's easy to erase your colleague's work

Collaborating with colleagues is a common practice in large corporations. If your teammate makes changes to a spreadsheet and sends it to you for further work, don't make changes to the same version. You may end up overwriting your colleague's work, and the autosave feature may make it impossible to undo any changes. Instead, it's best to create a newer version of the document and then make changes to it.

This way, even if you make any mistakes or delete your co-worker's changes by mistake, you always have a backup file to restore the data. Adopting this practice would mean you don't lose valuable data, and more importantly, the time to recover it. Another good practice when collaborating with colleagues is using the track changes feature. When used, all collaborators can identify the changes each person makes and then decide whether to retain them or not.

2 Selecting the wrong range

Replace VLOOKUP with INDEX/MATCH

One of the most popular functions used in Excel is VLOOKUP. It's powerful, but it's also one of those functions that may produce a lot of errors, causing you headaches. If you select a range that shifts or forget to set FALSE for exact matches in the data, you can end up extracting the wrong set of values -- running your entire spreadsheet.

This is exactly why verifying your lookup range is extremely important before pulling any data. If you want to eliminate this extra step, I recommend switching over to INDEX/MATCH functions that are more flexible and don’t require sorted data or fixed column positions. It may take some getting used to if you regularly use VLOOKUP, but it saves you time and effort in the long run.

1 Hard-coding numbers

Store and use variables instead

Whenever you're using formulas, it's best to assign variables a certain value and then use that variable in the formula. Some Excel users may not follow this procedure and instead, end up hard-coding values inside formulas. This is not good practice since that number may change in the future, and you will have to go about changing it in every place where the formula has been used. You may end up forgetting to change it in a few places if the occurrences are too many.

So, the next time you type in "=2*A5*3.14" as a formula, remember you're doing it wrong. Instead, assign variables such as B1=2 and B2=3.14. Then, use "=$B$1*A5*$B$2" instead. Now, if you ever want to change the values of B1 and B2, you only have to change them in one cell, and they will apply throughout the spreadsheet wherever there's a formula dependent on them.

Keep your spreadsheets error-free

Following a few extra steps while working with spreadsheets in Excel can ensure your work ends up being error-free. If you deal with any of the functions mentioned above, it's best to employ the suggested solutions to avoid any issues, in turn, saving your work and your job!