Do you often feel like you are spending more time managing your data in Excel than actually analyzing it? I get it. For years, I navigated spreadsheets with the same basic tools. That was until I stumbled upon a collection of power-user techniques to turn tedious tasks into lightning-fast operations.

These aren’t your basic SUM and AVERAGE functions; I will talk about shortcuts, hidden features, and clever techniques that separate the Excel newbie from the true power user.

7 Record macros for repetitive tasks

Automate your spreadsheets

Your complex Excel workflow is simply incomplete without macros. You can think of macros as mini-programs within Excel that record a sequence of your actions. You perform the task once, and Excel remembers every click and every keystroke. Then, you can replay that sequence with a keyboard shortcut.

I receive a sales report every week that’s always in the same terrible format: inconsistent dates, product IDs that need cleaning, sales figures needing formatting, unnecessary columns, and irrelevant headers. I have created a macro called FormatSalesRerport that cleans up the report, and assigned a shortcut key (Ctrl + Shift + S) to run it.

Now, every week, instead of spending an hour, I simply open the report, press Ctrl + Shift + S, and the report is perfectly formatted, cleaned, and summarized.

6 Pick from the drop-down list

Avoid data validation