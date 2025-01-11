Microsoft Excel doesn’t require any introduction, does it? If you are new to Excel, it may seem overwhelming at first, but the truth is that mastering the basics is quite easy, and it can dramatically boost your efficiency. In this post, I will break down some valuable Excel tips for beginners and empower you to navigate those cells with confidence.

If you aspire to become a spreadsheet ninja, you have come to the right place. With these tips and tricks, you can transform your relationship with Excel from fear to fluency in no time. Let’s get started.

7 Use the TOCOL function to combine data from columns and rows

Do you often need to organize data from multiple columns and rows into a single column? Instead of doing it manually, you can use the TOCOL function. Let’s say you have data in cells A1:C3 like this. You can put everything into the D column by using the =TOCOL(A1:C3) formula.

Text to columns

Text to columns is another handy function when you have data all crammed into one cell, and you need to split it into separate columns. It divides the text in a single cell into multiple columns based on a delimiter (like a comma, space, or tab).

Select cells from which you want to divide text. Click Text to Columns under the Data tab. Select Delimiters, glance over the preview, and click Next. Hit Finish and you are good to go.

Check out my dedicated guide to learn more about useful Excel functions.

6 Import data from a website without formatting issues

Did you come across interesting data on the web and want to import the same into Excel for further analysis? Instead of copying and pasting the table, you can use the steps below to get the job done.

Launch a blank workbook. Head to Get Data > From Other Sources > From Web. Type the web URL and let Excel extract relevant data from it. You can glance over different table types. Pick one and select Load at the bottom. Select how you want to view the data in your Excel workbook.

5 Create macros to handle repetitive tasks

This is another handy trick that every Excel user needs to master in their early days. A macro in Excel records a series of keyboard and mouse actions.

Suppose you are a teacher who needs to create a grade report for your students every week. You have a list of their names and their scores on various assignments, and you need to calculate their average grade, assign a letter grade (A, B, C, etc.), and highlight any failing grades. Doing this manually, week after week, can be tedious and time-consuming. This is where macros come to the rescue.

Open a spreadsheet and head to the View > Macros > Record Macro option. Assign a relevant name and keyboard shortcut, then store it in the current workbook. Perform clicks, tasks, and actions to record everything. Click Stop Recording.

Once you create a macro, you can replay it with a single click or keyboard shortcut in order to accomplish the same thing, all in one swift motion.

4 Save charts as templates to speed up the workflow

There is no shortage of formatting options for Excel charts. However, setting up chart styles, formatting, and layouts for each chart is time-consuming. Instead, you can save a chart as a template and reuse it with only a single click. Here’s how.

Open an Excel workbook, make the required changes to a chart, and right-click on it. Select Save as Template. Hit Save. Open the Charts menu, select Templates, and implement them in no time.

3 Use conditional formatting to highlight important data

Your Excel journey is simply incomplete without conditional formatting. It lets you automatically apply formatting to cells based on specific conditions or rules. Suppose you have a spreadsheet tracking sales data for different products across various regions. You want to identify the top-performing products and regions quickly.

Open your Excel workbook, head to Home > Conditional Formatting > Top / Bottom Rules > Top 10%. Pick the formatting style and click OK.

This is just a basic example. Conditional formatting offers a wide range of possibilities. You can experiment with different rules, formatting options, and combinations to create a visually-informative spreadsheet in no time.

2 Implement slicers in your workbook to filter data like a pro

When you deal with complex tables, charts, and PivotTables, you can insert slicers to filter them and analyze data with ease. Let’s check it out in action.

I have opened an Excel sheet with multiple Pivot Charts. Select PivotChart Analyze at the top and click Insert Slicer. Let’s add a slicer for Sales person. Right-click on it and select Report Connections. Select all charts on the sheet and click OK.

You can now click on a Sales Person and check out their performance across metrics.

1 Use Power Pivot with DAX formulas for advanced data analysis

I always advise Excel beginners to familiarize themselves with Power Pivot and DAX formulas. They are the dynamic duo of data analysis in Excel. They unlock a whole new level of power and flexibility when it comes to working with large datasets and performing complex calculations.

Power Pivot lets you work with millions of rows of data without breaking a sweat, and delivers efficient data management, which is not possible with regular Excel worksheets.

You can import data from multiple sources, build a data model, and use DAX formulas for advanced capabilities. Besides, learning DAX in Power Pivot also gives a head start if you decide to explore Power BI in the future. I highly recommend checking out my separate post on using DAX in Excel.

Unlock Excel mastery

Now that you are armed with these tips, you can go conquer spreadsheets, harness the true power of Excel, and impress your co-workers and boss. What are you waiting for? Open up your existing workbooks, experiment with these new skills (and don’t be disheartened if you run into errors), and watch your productivity soar.

