While Excel is a powerful tool for organizing data and performing complex calculations, it’s easy to get lost in a sea of numbers and bland cells. At times, when you deal with large databases, your spreadsheets may look like a never-ending number factory. But they don’t have to! With a few simple tweaks, you can transform your spreadsheets from drab to fab and impress your boss.

Whether you are a seasoned spreadsheet guru or just starting out, follow the tricks below to create clean, professional, and functional workbooks in no time.

10 Explore the templates library

Whether you want to create a budget, project tracker, invoice, calendar, or back-to-school planner, Excel offers a vast library of pre-designed templates for various purposes. These templates are created by professionals, and they already carry astute formatting, formulas, and even sample data to save you time and effort.

Instead of creating a new spreadsheet from scratch and dealing with endless formatting tweaks, make sure to explore the templates library first. A suitable template also ensures a consistent look and feel across your spreadsheets. Check out my separate post to find the top free templates for Excel.

9 Leave the first row and column empty

Leaving the first row and column empty is a proven trick to improve your spreadsheet’s visual appeal and readability. It makes your data less cramped and easier on the eyes. I like how it creates a clear separation between the data and the worksheet edges.

If you have a large header at the top or an important column (showcasing product name or important title, for example), you can freeze it to improve readability while you scroll through your data.

Open your Excel workbook and click View at the top. Go to Freeze Panes and select Freeze first row or Freeze first column.

8 Use clear headings and labels

It’s important to use clear, concise headings in the first populated row to identify what each column represents. Using confusing headers is like navigating a city without street signs or a map. Your labels should also provide specific identification for each row.

Also, make sure to maintain consistency in how you format your headings and labels (font, size, alignment, etc.). I have seen many using a middle alignment for some columns, and trust me, it’s not easy on the eyes.

7 Remove cell borders

While those default gridlines in Excel might seem helpful, at times, they can actually make your spreadsheet look cluttered. You can create a cleaner, more professional appearance by removing those gridlines. Here’s how to get the job done with a couple of clicks only.

Open your Excel workbook and go to the View tab at the top. Uncheck Gridlines option and enjoy a clear view.

I prefer how removing gridlines gives my spreadsheet a more modern and polished look, something that I often see in professional reports and dashboards.

6 Be mindful of color usage

Overdoing your spreadsheet with different colors can create a visual overload and distract you from data. You should stick to a limited color palette (2-3 main colors) to avoid the rainbow effect in your spreadsheet.

You should also ensure sufficient contrast between the background and text color for easy readability. Generally, dark text on a light background looks best. Excel is smart enough to suggest contrast when you hover the cursor on a shade from the color picker menu. You can avoid the ones with low contrast. Also, don’t rely entirely on color to convey important information. You can use visual cues like bolding or icons as well.

5 Integrate tables and charts

Although raw Excel data has its place, presenting it in a visually engaging way can make a world of difference. This is where tables come in, leading to charts and pivot tables. They transform your dull numbers into compelling visuals that tell a story. Let me show you how to create a quick table with existing data.

Open your Excel sheet and select data. Go to Insert > Table. Select My table has headers checkmark and click OK.

Once your table is ready, explore bar, line, pie, or scatter charts to grasp key insights at a glance. They are available under the Insert > Charts menu.