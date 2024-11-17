I love my digital calendar, but I still keep a paper one, too. It’s great for quickly checking out upcoming holiday events, birthdays, and other significant plans without getting overwhelmed by everything else on my own personal calendar. Plus, since it is posted prominently on the wall, everyone else in the house or office can look at it, so it’s perfect for keeping the team on the same page.

Of course, you can buy a calendar, but you could also make your own with a personal touch. Excel is an excellent tool for this, once you know how to use it. There are a few different ways to create a custom calendar in Excel that you can print out for personal, team, or family use.

Excel comes with calendar templates, with more available online

To quickly create a calendar, you can use a template. You can find a good variety in Excel, with more available through an internet search.

From the new file options in Excel, click New. Type “calendar” in the search box. Choose the template you like. Some calendars will include instructions for automatically changing to the correct year or changing what day the week starts, so be on the lookout for those.

You can customize your calendar to look how you want. For example, choosing a different theme from Page Layout > Themes will change the colors for all months. Naturally, you can use Excel’s tools to make your own font and color changes, add images or pictures, and more.

Leverage the power of ChatGPT to create a calendar spreadsheet

It’s also easy to create an Excel spreadsheet monthly calendar using ChatGPT. Just open a new chat in ChatGPT and give it a prompt such as this:

Please create a monthly calendar for all months in 2025 as an Excel spreadsheet.

ChatGPT will generate the spreadsheet for you, including each month as its own sheet. Just download, adjust your cell sizes, and print. Of course, you might want to experiment with the prompt to pre-fill important dates such as holidays as the LLM creates the workbook.

Use this VBA macro to create the calendar automatically

If you don’t like the two easier methods and would rather create a calendar automatically, Microsoft provided a Visual Basic procedure you can use.

These steps are for Excel 2007 or later. If you’re using Excel 2003, the VBA editor used below will be found from the Tools menu > Macro > Visual Basic Editor.

Create a new workbook in Excel and name it. Mine will be “Calendar 2025.” Be sure to choose Excel Macro-Enabled Workbook (.xlsm) for the file format. On the Developer ribbon, select Visual Basic. From the menu bar, click Insert > Module. Paste the Visual Basic for Applications script from Microsoft’s support article into the module sheet. Close the VBA window and save your spreadsheet. Next, still from the Developer ribbon, click Macros. Be sure CalendarMaker is selected, and click Run. Close In the dialog that pops up, enter the month and year for which you want to create a calendar. The macro will automatically create your calendar. You can personalize it by editing the formatting, row heights, column widths, and so on. To create calendars for the rest of the year, create new sheets for each month and repeat steps 6 to 8. Make sure you save your file before closing the spreadsheet.

Create your own calendar in Excel by hand

If the templates don’t offer what you want, and you’d rather not use a VBA macro, here’s how you can create your calendar in Excel exactly as you want it.

Create a new workbook in Excel and name it how you like. I’ll name mine “2025 Calendar.” Type the days of the week in the second row of your spreadsheet. Before resizing our columns and rows, outline a grid so you can more easily see how much space you give each day. Use a border around a grid of the columns for the seven days of the week and six rows. This will provide enough cells for 31 days. Select the seven columns for the days of the week, and adjust the first column’s width to the size you prefer. You’ll see the other columns automatically sized the same. Next, do the same thing for the six rows beneath your days of the week.

With that done, you’ve got your basic framework for your calendar. Next, we’ll add the digits for each day of the month, aligned to each cell’s upper-right corner.

Highlight the grid of seven columns and six rows under the weekday header. Right-click and choose Format Cells > Alignment. Set the horizontal text alignment to Right (Indent), and vertical text alignment to Top. Once done, click OK. Close Now, it’s time to populate the dates. Refer to your digital calendar and find out what day of the week your first month begins. Since January 1, 2025, falls on a Wednesday, I’ll insert the number 1 in the first cell under Wednesday. Insert the rest of the dates sequentially until you reach the last day of the month. Since we often need to jot down appointments quickly, you can also fill in the dates for the previous and next months.

That takes care of the basics of my first month, but I’m not entirely done yet.

I’m going to use this same spreadsheet for all 12 months of the year, so I’ll name this sheet January. Right-click the sheet tab at the bottom, choose Rename, and type in the month’s name. Next, a header with the month’s name. Highlight the seven cells above your weekdays and choose Merge & Center. Type the month’s name and format the text as you wish.

That’s it for January. You can quickly copy this format for the other months, so all you have to do is change the dates.

Right-click the January tab and select Move or Copy. In the Move or Copy dialog, select (move to end) and check Create a copy. Then click OK. Rename the new sheet February, and continue the process for the remaining months in your calendar. Close Finally, edit the first row and all the daily cells to be correct for each month.

That will get you a basic monthly calendar for the entire year (or however many months you choose). You could also customize the calendar by placing watermarked background images behind it, color-coding each day using conditional formatting, or even adding images on important days.

The joy of creating and printing your own calendar

Creating a calendar in Excel is a breeze! You can make it as simple or fancy as you like, adding pictures and changing the fonts to match your style. Before printing, you can even type in all those important birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, and other dates. Then, hang it somewhere where you can easily write down appointments as you learn about them.