Microsoft Excel is a very handy spreadsheet software that many consumers and enterprise users leverage to manipulate their data. Over the past few days, Microsoft has introduced several new capabilities in Excel, such as the addition of the Python Editor as an inbox tool in the desktop version of the software, along with several smaller enhancements in the web variant of Excel. Now, the Redmond tech firm is making Excel on the web even better by integrating new features aimed at boosting productivity.

What's new in Excel on the web?

Excel on the web customers are gaining the nifty capability to preview hyperlinks, complete with an accompanying thumbnail, where available. They'll also be able to quickly edit, copy, or remove the link directly through the preview. Additionally, the zoom level of a sheet can be adjusted by simply double-clicking on the dedicated section in the status bar and then entering the exact value of zoom that you require. In the same vein, sheets can now be renamed by simply double-clicking the name of the sheet, rather than having to tediously navigate through multiple dialog boxes.

Moreover, Excel on the web users can now easily access local files by clicking on the File menu and then selecting Open files from this device. This will allow them to upload local files to OneDrive and edit them through the web version of Excel. Finally, in a bid to further boost productivity for its customers, Excel now has new keyboard shortcuts which can also be viewed in the modernized Keyboard Shortcuts dialog box.

All of these features are now rolling out to Excel on the web customers. If you have any feedback, make sure to file it to Microsoft by clicking the new one-click help section in the status bar, which can also be accessed through the Alt + E shortcut.