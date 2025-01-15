Summary Microsoft has finally rolled out dark mode in Excel for Windows after customer demand.

Dark mode reduces eye strain, increases battery efficiency, and modernizes the look.

Enable dark mode in Excel by navigating to the View tab, and clicking on Switch Modes.

Dark mode has pretty much become a staple demand from users when it comes to modern software. Windows, Google Drive, Google Chrome, and iOS, among others, all pack this customization option for customers. Some want it for the pretty aesthetics, while others want it to reduce eye strain, especially when using their software in dimly lit environments. Now, Microsoft has rolled out dark mode in Excel for Windows.

Let there be... darkness?

In a blog post, the Redmond tech firm announced that it is releasing dark mode in Excel for Windows. This is something that customers have been clamoring for, for quite a while. The associated post on the Feedback portal requesting this feature is over two years old, and has a couple of thousand upvotes. Microsoft has been working on this request for at least three months, and is now ready to begin rolling it out.

The company says that there are numerous advantages of enabling this capability. It will reduce eye strain, while increasing battery efficiency on devices with AMOLED and OLED hardware. It will also be a boon to accessibility as it will decrease screen flickering. Lastly, it offers a more modern look, for users who prefer this aesthetic choice.

You can easily enable dark mode in Excel by doing the following:

Navigate to the View tab Click on Switch Modes

That is pretty much all there is to it, but Microsoft has cautioned that users should confirm that they are using a supported Office theme by heading over to File > Account > Office Theme and then checking that either Black or Use system setting is selected. The company has noted that this feature is currently rolling out to Beta Channel customers running Version 2502 (Build 18508.20000) or above for Excel. There is no word yet on general availability, but it should kick off relatively soon.