Summary Score Metro 2033 Redux for free on Good Old Games without any additional DRM.

GOG allows you to download games without DRM, ensuring you can keep them forever.

Experience an immersive world, choose between two play styles, and try the legendary Ranger Mode in Metro 2033 Redux.

If you're out of games to play but you're not in the mood to spend money, why not check out Metro 2033 Redux? It's a 2014 remake of a classic FPS that was released back in 2010, and it still has its fans to this day. If you act fast, you can snag Metro 2033 Redux for free for life, and it doesn't come with the additional DRM that comes with storefronts such as Steam and the Epic Games Store.

You can score Metro 2033 Redux from Good Old Games for free

If you want a free game (and who doesn't, really), you can score your own copy by heading over to Good Old Games and clicking the "Go to giveaway" button. Scroll down a little on the giveaway page, and you should see the button to redeem the game for your account.

If you've never heard of Good Old Games (familiarly known as GOG) before, it's a storefront that began its life selling old classics that you can't purchase anywhere else. Since its inception, GOG's goal has been to allow people to download their games without DRM—that's the technology that stops you from copying and sharing games on platforms like Steam. As such, you don't have to worry about GOG's server status when you want to play your games; once it's downloaded, you can keep it forever, even if GOG implodes the day after.

The deal will go away around 11am EST on April 16th, so grab it while you can. And if you've never tried Metro 2033 Redux before, here's everything you can expect: