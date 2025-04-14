Summary
If you're out of games to play but you're not in the mood to spend money, why not check out Metro 2033 Redux? It's a 2014 remake of a classic FPS that was released back in 2010, and it still has its fans to this day. If you act fast, you can snag Metro 2033 Redux for free for life, and it doesn't come with the additional DRM that comes with storefronts such as Steam and the Epic Games Store.
You can score Metro 2033 Redux from Good Old Games for free
If you want a free game (and who doesn't, really), you can score your own copy by heading over to Good Old Games and clicking the "Go to giveaway" button. Scroll down a little on the giveaway page, and you should see the button to redeem the game for your account.
If you've never heard of Good Old Games (familiarly known as GOG) before, it's a storefront that began its life selling old classics that you can't purchase anywhere else. Since its inception, GOG's goal has been to allow people to download their games without DRM—that's the technology that stops you from copying and sharing games on platforms like Steam. As such, you don't have to worry about GOG's server status when you want to play your games; once it's downloaded, you can keep it forever, even if GOG implodes the day after.
The deal will go away around 11am EST on April 16th, so grab it while you can. And if you've never tried Metro 2033 Redux before, here's everything you can expect:
- Immerse yourself in the Moscow Metro - witness one of the most atmospheric worlds in gaming brought to life with stunning next-gen visuals at 60FPS. Brave the horrors of the Russian apocalypse - equip your gasmask and an arsenal of hand-made weaponry as you face the threat of deadly mutants, human foes, and the terrifying environment itself
- Rebuilt and Remastered for next-gen - this is no mere "HD port." Metro 2033 has been rebuilt in the vastly improved Last Light engine and gameplay framework, to create the definitive version of the cult classic that fans and newcomers alike can enjoy
- Two unique Play Styles: "Spartan" and "Survival" - approach the game as a slow-burn Survival Horror, or tackle it with the combat skills of a Spartan Ranger in these two unique modes
- The legendary Ranger Mode returns - dare you play the fearsome Ranger Mode? No HUD, UI, deadlier combat and limited resources combine to create the ultimate immersive experience.