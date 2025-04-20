Amazon's Echo hardware served my household well enough over the years, but it's time for us to part ways. I'm removing Amazon's assistant from the home and replacing it with better speakers, more intuitive audio commands and processing, and full integration by putting Home Assistant front and center. Home Assistant is a completely free and open-source platform that will control everything within our home, including lights, audio, plugs, and all other smart equipment.

3 Sonos sound system

Immersive audio for the entire house