Exclusive: This is the upcoming Infinix Note 10 Pro

Infinix has been selling phones in parts of Europe and Asia since 2013, and the company has seen growing success in India over the past few years. Now we have exclusive images of the company’s next big release, the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

We’ve obtained two renders of the Infinix Note 10 Pro, as well as a schematic image that shows more of the phone’s proportions and sides. They show a large display with a hole-punch selfie camera, with a small bezel at the bottom. The design is reminiscent of several other budget phones we’ve seen recently, like the Nokia X10/X20 and Moto G 5G (known as the One 5G Ace in the US).

The schematic image shows off a bit more of the phone, including the large camera array (which seems to have five cameras), SIM/SD card slot, various microphones, and volume rocker. The power button is a bit larger than the volume keys, possibly meaning it could also function as a fingerprint sensor. Some other phones from the company, like the Infinix Note 7, also have side fingerprint sensors. There’s a charging port at the bottom (likely USB Type-C) and what looks like a headphone jack.

We don’t have any hardware specifications to share, but other reports claim the phone will have a 6.9-inch 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, 8GB RAM, and 5,000mAh battery. The main camera is expected to be 64MP, with a 16MP front-facing lens.

It will be interesting to see the final pricing — the Infinix Note 8 was sold for around $200 when it was first released (there was no Note 9). It’s not clear when Infinix will officially reveal the phone, but the company is also gearing up to release another device in India.