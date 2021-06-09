Exclusive: Infinix’s next phone could support 160W fast charging

Infinix has been selling phones in parts of Europe and Asia since 2013, and the company has seen growing success in India over the past few years. The company recently released the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which matched the leaks we reported, and now the company could be preparing a budget phone with super-fast 160W charging.

We’ve obtained the below image of a 160W “Ultra Flash Charge” brick with Infinix branding, indicating that Infinix might be working on a phone that supports significantly faster charging than most other Android devices on the market right now. For example, the OnePlus 9 Pro tops out at 65W, and Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra can reach 67W.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any details about what phone the charger is intended for. It’s also possible (though unlikely) that the charger could be for something larger and more power-hungry than a smartphone, like a tablet or laptop. Infinix recently started selling Windows laptops in Egypt, Indonesia, and Nigeria — laptops without dedicated graphics cards usually don’t need 160W charging, though.

Infinix most recently released the Note 10 Pro, a budget flagship with a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, 6.95-inch 90Hz LCD screen, and Android 11. That phone supports 18W fast charging, which is relatively fast, but definitely not as fast as 160W.

Featured image: Infinix Note 10 Pro