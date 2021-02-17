Exclusive: Realme confirms Narzo 30 series specs including MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset

Realme introduced the Narzo series last year, targeting Gen Z. While it exists alongside the Realme numeric series and the X series, the Narzo series aims to satisfy the power-hungry demands of young consumers. After launching the Narzo 10 and 10A in May 2020 and following it up with the Narzo 20, 20A, and 20 Pro in September, the company is geared up to launch the third generation of Narzo smartphones and has already started teasing the Narzo 30 Series. In an exclusive interview with XDA, Mr. Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme, and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India and Europe, shared some primary specifications of the upcoming smartphone series.

Realme is known to keep the tech community occupied with new launches almost every month. Earlier this month, it launched the much-anticipated Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro in India. The Realme X7 series is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity chipsets and is touted as a flagship duo. The Narzo 30 series, on the other hand, is set to cater to users with budget restrictions.

Realme plans to democratize 5G

Mr. Sheth has shared exclusive information with XDA, confirming that one of the devices in the Realme Narzo 30 series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G-enabled chipset at a “never-before-seen price.” The Dimensity 800U chipset competes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G for a spot in the 5G mid-ranger leaderboard. The Dimensity 800U is a 7nm octa-core chipset with two ARM Cortex-A76 cores for performance and six Cortex-A55 power-efficiency cores. It also features an ARM’s Mali-G57 GPU and an independent AI processing unit (APU).

“One of the devices in the Narzo 30 series will sport the latest MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor at a never-before-seen price. ” Madhav Sheth, VP, Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe

The additional remark about the price indicated that the Narzo 30 device bearing the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset would be priced lower than the Realme X7, which launched earlier this month for a starting price of ₹19,999 (~$275).

Mr. Sheth says that 5G is the key focus area for Realme this year — it was among the earlier brands to bring competitive 5G flagship killers like the Realme X50 Pro in 2020. While devices like the Realme X7 series indicate the company’s strife to capture a large share of the 5G handset market, Mr. Sheth says that the Narzo series will be the “democratizer for 5G.” He added that the company plans to introduce “5G technology to the budget segment and then expand to other devices.”

Narzo to remain a part of Realme

Curiously, the Narzo series is marketed with minimal Realme branding. The upcoming devices are embossed with a “narzo” logo (stylized with a small “n”) instead of the regular “realme” logo (again, with a small “r”). Furthermore, the next boxes for the Realme Narzo 30 series phones will be tailored with a different character without any notable mention of Realme.

These cues make us curious to learn if Narzo may spin-off as an independent entity like Realme did from its parent company OPPO back in 2018.

Mr. Sheth clarifies that the company has embraced a new branding and logo for the Narzo series “to better cater to the young players.” He emphasizes, “narzo is a part of realme and is not a sub-brand. It will continue to be a part of realme.”

Additionally, there is no specific software feature that separates the Narzo series from Realme’s numeric and X series in terms of the user experience. Mr. Sheth tells us, “we do not have any such plans to bring any specific features that will be exclusive to narzo on the UI front.” The key differentiators, according to him, are gaming-centric processors, large batteries, and super-fast charging technology at a more reasonable price.

What to expect from Realme Narzo 30 Series?

While Mr. Sheth has officially confirmed one of the Realme devices will sport the MediaTek Dimensity 800U, we have some more information about the device, courtesy of its recent listing on Chinese regulatory body TENAA.

Last week, a Realme smartphone with model number RMX3161 was listed on TENAA, and it is suspected to be the Narzo 30 Pro because the Narzo 20 Pro from last year was identified as RMX2161. The listing reveals key specifications such as the phone’s dimensions, while a few images give us a glimpse into what the device could look like.

First of all, there is a square camera bump on the back with cavities for four cameras. Besides, the phone has been listed with a 6.5-inch display, a 4880mAh battery, and Android 11 out-of-the-box. Further, it measures 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.8 mm. While the listing does not elucidate the device’s charging capabilities, we can expect the Narzo 30 Pro to sport 65W SuperDart fast charging, just like its predecessor.

Glad to announce a new program named #MadhavsTechSquad, where #realmeCommunity members will get a chance to review our upcoming offerings, before we launch it to the masses. Kicking off the program off with 5 #realmeFans for the upcoming #Narzobyrealme Launch. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/9IRJnvLgCR — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 17, 2021

In an image shared by Mr. Sheth himself, we can see Narzo 30 Pro 5G boxes line up with him holding a Narzo-branded phone in his hand. The phone appears to possibly be the Narzo 30 Pro only, but there is no confirmation. The phone in hand also differs from the phone pictured in the TENAA listings. Since Realme has already started teasing the series, we can say that the launch isn’t too far and will possibly happen sometime in late February or early March 2021.

Stay tuned for more information about the Narzo 30 series!