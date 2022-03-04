Here’s everything we expect from Apple’s Peek Performance event next week

Apple has finally announced the date of its next virtual event. Next Tuesday, the company will be broadcasting a live stream for all users around the world to watch. Titled Peek Performance, we’re expecting this Spring event to introduce several new products from the company. Apart from the rumored devices, we’re confident that the Cupertino tech giant will be releasing software updates, as well. Here’s everything we expect from Apple’s Peek Performance event next week.

Peek Performance: What to expect?

iPhone SE 3 (2022)

Rumors about the upcoming iPhone SE 3 (2022) have been surfacing online for a while. We expect Apple to reveal this affordable phone during its Peek Performance event. Despite it potentially getting released next week, this iPhone will likely feature the same, old iPhone 8 design. The biggest change we’re anticipating is 5G support, in addition to adopting Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. The device will possibly retain most of the characteristics of the previous-gen iPhone SE.

iPad Air 5 (2022)

Apple overhauled the exterior of the iPad Air 4 (2020), bringing a fresh, clean design to the table. This new look features thinner bezels and no physical home button. Instead, the company has placed Touch ID on the power button and switched to a software-based bar to replace the ditched button.

In addition to the iPhone SE 3 (2022), we expect Apple to release the iPad Air 5 (2022) during its Peek Performance event. Rumors point at the possibility of this tablet adopting optional 5G capabilities. However, we can’t be sure until the company announces the product officially. Considering the previous-gen model received a makeover, we don’t expect this one to introduce changes that are as exciting or notable.

Mac

Apart from the iPhone SE 3 (2022) and iPad Air 5 (2022), we expect to see at least one upgraded Mac model during Peek Performance — if the rumors were to be true. If the company in fact reveals one, we expect it to be the rumored Mac Mini. Previous leaks suggest that it will feature a new exterior and potentially include the M1 Pro and/or M1 Max chips. There also have been hints of a redesigned MacBook Air with colorful chassis options. However, we presume that this model won’t be revealed until later this year.

Software Updates

When Apple concludes the main keynote of a major event, it usually releases new software updates. These typically include version bumps across the company’s entire set of operating systems. So, right after Peek Performance ends, we expect to see iOS 15.4, macOS Monterey 12.3, and watchOS 8.5. The company has been beta testing these versions for a few weeks now, and the stable releases should be ready by then. If Apple indeed makes them available, the public will get access to new emoji, Universal Control, and Face ID support when masked on select devices.

We will be covering and commenting on the announcements as they occur on Tuesday. So make sure to check back during and after the Peek Performance event.

