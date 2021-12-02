Experience Online Freedom with NordVPN

Your home network is likely seeing a large influx of new devices added, every year around the Holidays. Each new device connected to your network is a new opportunity for security problems. The best way to keep every internet-connected device private and secure is to use a VPN that is compatible with a wide variety of platforms. NordVPN has a huge array of security, location, and ad-block features that can vastly improve your internet browsing experience. Their wide range of compatibility makes this VPN the ultimate solution for all of your different devices. Don’t leave new Christmas electronics vulnerable. Check out all of the ways that NordVPN can improve your security.

Fast and Stable Connections Everywhere

Without a doubt, one of the most important features that a VPN can offer is speed. All of the added security features mean nothing if you’re stuck with a slow connection. NordVPN understands this to an extent that it puts a lot of resources into creating fast connection options that prevent buffering or connection drops for your internet activity. A fast and stable connection is something you can expect with NordVPN.

Your connected devices will have access to 5,100 NordVPN servers in 60 different countries. With VPNs, the more connection options you have, the better. NordVPN is able to have enough servers that you’ll always have a fast connection option from your location. If you need to route your traffic through a specific country, you can do that to gain access to that country’s streaming selection and bypass restrictions.

“If you are looking for a fast and secure VPN solution, look no further — it’s NordVPN. An independent IT security institute AV-TEST compared the speeds of the top VPNs in the industry. The result? NordVPN is the fastest VPN out there.” AVTEST

There are many different elements to take into consideration, that affect the speed of a VPN service. NordVPN focuses on these areas and implements improvements to provide a faster service:

The firewalls or antivirus software used Another way that NordVPN can help you maintain fast speeds, is by bypassing ISP throttling. Sometimes users will be throttled due to streaming a lot of content on Netflix or other services. NordVPN is able to bypass this, by hiding your internet traffic. Your ISP will no longer be aware that you’re streaming, and won’t be able to limit your speed to specific streaming websites. Secure and Private with No-Logs Policy If your main motivation to get a VPN is to further your privacy, it is very important to know what your VPN service does with your data. If your internet activity is logged, then you’re just a data breach away from a privacy disaster. NordVPN’s no-logs policy will ensure that this never happens. The company is committed to a practice that restricts any of your activity from being logged on their servers. By doing this, you’re protected from data leaks, hacks, or government prying. When the government comes around demanding to see your data, there will be nothing to show them. Additionally, your ISP has the ability to track your internet usage and sell it to advertisers. A VPN prevents this from happening and puts you back in control of your data. If we know anything about major ISPs, we know that they are unethical and untrustworthy. Consistently finding them making deals with governments in the shadows, or fighting to destroy what privacy you have left. Remove your data from their control with NordVPN. When it comes to encryption, NordVPN uses the best available to keep your connection secure. AES is an encryption standard used and approved worldwide by governments, cybersecurity experts, and cryptography enthusiasts. NordVPN uses AES with 256-bit keys, which is recommended by the NSA for securing classified information, including the top-secret level. Block Ads and Malware With a goal of improving your privacy and keeping your connections secure, you might as well block ads while you’re at it. As an optional feature, you can use NordVPN CyberSec to block known websites and trackers that push ads, malware, phishing hacks, and more. When you turn this feature on, you can browse the internet without clusters of ads destroying your experience. This works on Windows, iOS, macOS (OpenVPN only), and Linux. Use a VPN to block known ad trackers and stop the ads. “CyberSec a real-time block list of websites that are known for hosting malware, spyware, trackers, or other harmful software. So when our DNS server receives your request to enter a specific site, CyberSec quickly checks its address against the list of possible threats and decides whether to allow the access.” NordVPN Secure Six Device on One Subscription The number of devices that connect to the internet through your home network might be more than you think. Your TV, tablet, phone, computer, watch, and even your doorbell can be sending and receiving data at any time of the day. Using the available six different device connections, you can get all of your electronics set up with NordVPN protection. Tip: Use one of your available connections to add NordVPN to your router, and every device that uses your router will be protected by extension. Nord VPN has apps that are available for the following platforms: Android

Android TV Starting with your PC or laptop is a great way to begin your new VPN setup. Secure your internet activity today with NordVPN for PC, then expand your protected devices as needed. NordVPN’s competitive prices make it one of the best-valued VPNs on the market. The 30-day money-back guarantee makes this an easy and risk-free decision.

