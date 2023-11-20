Razer Anzu Smart Glasses $42 $200 Save $158 The Razer Anzu Smart Glasses give you low latency audio, long battery life, compatibility with multiple voice assistants, and different options for the size and shape of the lenses. The usually retail for $200, but you can grab them for the low price of $45 with this Black Friday deal. $42 at Amazon $60 at Razer

During Black Friday, most of you are likely hunting for phones, laptops, smartwatches, earbuds, or other everyday tech gadgets. However, this seasonal sale is also a great time to try out stuff that you never would have thought of buying before. Smart glasses certainly fall under this category for a lot of people, and it's a great time to see what they're all about with the Razer Anzu — now $155 with this Amazon Black Friday deal.

While smart glasses certainly aren't the most important tech accessory in the world, you'd be surprised at how much they have to offer. With the Razer Anzu, you can talk to your phone's voice assistant, discreetly listen to music anywhere you go, take calls, and protect your eyes from harmful blue light rays. The Anzu does all of this wirelessly, as it connects to your phone via Bluetooth.

What's great about the Razer Anzu smart glasses?

There are a lot of options out there for smart glasses, such as the Nreal Air and the Roki Max. However, while those glasses offer AR abilities, they also tend to be more expensive. These Razer Anzu glasses are more subtle, as they focus more on providing good low-latency audio without the AR experience. They're designed for people who spend a lot of time in front of screens, want an alternative to headphones for listening to music, and are concerned about protecting their eyesight.

Safe to say, it's a niche product, but there's certainly a market for it. If you don't want to carry earbuds around with you and already wear sunglasses a lot when outdoors, then that's where these glasses get interesting. They come with polarized lenses that block out UVA and UVB rays, and allow for a decent listening experience provided it isn't too windy outside.

They feature a five-hour battery life, low latency, 60ms Bluetooth connectivity, and allow you to talk to the voice assistant on your phone with touch controls. There are similar products out there that have better audio, but considering the Anzu only costs $45 right now, it's hard to overlook.