In today's fast-paced world, finding ways to streamline tasks and boost productivity is essential. Whether you're managing a busy home, running a business, or simply looking to cut down on repetitive actions, automation can be a game-changer. One tool that has risen to the top of the automation game is IFTTT (If This Then That). By connecting apps, services, and smart devices, IFTTT allows users to create customized workflows, called applets, that automatically handle tasks in the background. From controlling your smart home to automating your social media, the possibilities are endless. IFTTT can transform your daily routine, offering time-saving solutions for both personal and professional tasks.

Home automation

When it comes to making your home smarter and more efficient, IFTTT can be a powerful ally. By seamlessly connecting your smart devices—from lights and thermostats to doorbells and security cameras—you can create automated routines that simplify daily tasks and improve convenience. Imagine your lights turning on when you arrive home, your thermostat adjusting based on the weather, or your coffee maker starting when your morning alarm goes off. In this section, we’ll explore how IFTTT automations can transform your living space, making it more intuitive and personalized to your lifestyle.

Smart Lights + Location: If I arrive home, then turn on the lights.

Smart Lights + Location : If I leave home, then turn off all the lights.

Smart Thermostat + Location : If I leave home, then set the thermostat to away mode.

Smart Thermostat + Location : If I arrive home, then adjust the thermostat to my preferred setting.

Smart Lights + Time of Day : If it's sunset, then turn on the porch light.

Smart Lights + Time of Day : If it's sunrise, then turn off all the lights.

Smart Coffee Maker + Alarm : If my alarm goes off, then turn on the coffee maker.

Smart Lights + Streaming Service : If I start watching Netflix, then dim the lights.

Smart Lights + Weather Forecast : If the weather changes, then change the light colors based on the forecast.

Smart Smoke Alarm + Alert : If the smoke alarm goes off, then send me a text.

Smart Lights + Motion Detection : If motion is detected, then turn on the lights.

Smart Doorbell + Alert : If the doorbell rings, then send me a text.

Smart Plugs + Location : If I leave home, then turn off all smart plugs.

Smart Lock + Alert : If the front door is unlocked, then send me an email.

Smart Vacuum + Location : If I leave home, then start the robot vacuum.

Smart Fans + Temperature : If the room temperature exceeds a certain degree, then turn on the fans.

Smart Blinds + Time of Day : If it's sunrise, then open the smart blinds.

Smart Blinds + Time of Day : If it's sunset, then close the smart blinds.

Smart TV + Time of Day : If it's past bedtime, then turn off the TV.

Smart Windows + Alert: If a window is opened, then send me a notification.

Productivity and work

In the realm of productivity and work, efficiency is key. IFTTT can be a powerful tool to help you stay organized, save time, and streamline repetitive tasks. Whether you’re managing a team, keeping track of deadlines, or simply looking to reduce manual workflows, IFTTT can automate everything from logging emails to syncing calendars and creating reminders. In this section, we’ll dive into how you can harness IFTTT to supercharge your productivity, enabling you to focus on what really matters while leaving routine tasks to automation.

Gmail + Google Calendar: Automatically create calendar events from emails with specific keywords or labels.

Slack + Google Calendar: Get a Slack notification 10 minutes before a scheduled meeting or event.

Google Drive + Gmail: Save all email attachments with a specific label directly to a designated Google Drive folder.

Google Calendar + Trello: Automatically create Trello cards for new events in your Google Calendar.

Google Sheets + Slack: Log new Slack messages in a specific channel into a Google Sheet for easy tracking.

Google Calendar + Todoist: Automatically add new Google Calendar events to your Todoist task list.

Evernote + Google Drive: Save all Evernote notes tagged with a specific keyword into a folder on Google Drive.

Gmail + Trello: Create Trello cards for emails labeled as "to-do" in Gmail.

Google Calendar + Slack: Automatically update your Slack status based on your Google Calendar events.

Google Sheets + Asana: Add new rows to a Google Sheet when a new task is created in an Asana project.

Trello + Gmail: Send an email from Gmail when a new card is added to a Trello board.

Google Calendar + Microsoft To Do: Sync your Google Calendar events as tasks in Microsoft To Do.

Google Drive + Dropbox: Automatically back up new files in a Google Drive folder to Dropbox.

Slack + Google Sheets: Log new Slack mentions in a Google Sheet for easy tracking and follow-up.

Gmail + Google Sheets: Automatically log all emails from a specific sender into a Google Sheet.

Google Calendar + Slack: Post a Slack message to a channel whenever a new event is added to a shared Google Calendar.

Google Forms + Trello: Create Trello cards from Google Forms responses.

Gmail + Google Tasks: Create a new Google Task for starred emails in Gmail.

Google Calendar + Evernote: Automatically add new calendar events to Evernote as notes.

Asana + Google Calendar: Sync new Asana tasks with due dates to your Google Calendar.

Social media and communication

Managing social media can be time-consuming, but with IFTTT, you can automate many of the repetitive tasks involved in maintaining a strong online presence. From cross-posting content across multiple platforms to scheduling posts and saving favorite tweets, IFTTT simplifies social media management by connecting your apps and services. Whether you’re a casual user looking to streamline sharing or a brand managing multiple accounts, IFTTT automations can help you save time and ensure your content reaches the right audience.

Instagram + Dropbox: Automatically save new Instagram photos you post to a Dropbox folder.

Twitter + Google Sheets: Log all your tweets into a Google Sheet for easy tracking.

Facebook Pages + Gmail: Receive an email alert when someone comments on a post on your Facebook Page.

Instagram + Google Drive: Save your Instagram photos to a specific Google Drive folder.

Twitter + Slack: Post new tweets from a specific user directly to a Slack channel.

YouTube + Evernote: Save new YouTube videos you upload as notes in Evernote.

Reddit + Slack: Get notified in Slack when a new post is made on a specific subreddit.

Facebook Pages + Google Sheets: Log all new posts on your Facebook Page into a Google Sheet for tracking.

Twitter + Gmail: Receive an email whenever someone mentions your Twitter handle.

Instagram + Pinterest: Automatically pin your new Instagram photos to a specific Pinterest board.

Slack + Twitter: Post a message to Twitter when you send a specific keyword in a Slack message.

Facebook + Google Sheets: Log new posts on your Facebook profile into a Google Sheet.

Instagram + Twitter: Automatically post your Instagram photos as native Twitter photos.

LinkedIn + Google Calendar: Add new LinkedIn connections as events in your Google Calendar for follow-up.

Twitter + Dropbox: Save new photos you post on Twitter into a Dropbox folder.

Pinterest + Google Sheets: Log all new pins from a specific Pinterest board into a Google Sheet.

YouTube + Slack: Get a Slack notification whenever your favorite YouTuber uploads a new video.

Twitter + Google Drive: Save tweets from a specific user to a Google Drive document.

Facebook + Google Drive: Automatically save new photos you're tagged in on Facebook to Google Drive.

Instagram + Slack: Get a Slack notification whenever your Instagram account posts a new photo.

Health and fitness

By connecting your favorite health trackers, fitness apps, and cloud services, you can streamline your fitness routine and stay on top of your goals without extra effort. Whether you're logging workouts, tracking meals, or syncing stats across devices, these automations help tie everything together, making your fitness data more actionable and accessible.

Fitbit + Google Sheets: Log your daily steps from Fitbit into a Google Sheet for tracking.

Apple Health + Google Drive: Backup your daily activity data from Apple Health to Google Drive.

Fitbit + Slack: Receive a Slack notification when you reach your daily step goal.

Strava + Google Sheets: Log your completed Strava activities into a Google Sheet.

MyFitnessPal + Fitbit: Sync your food logging from MyFitnessPal to your Fitbit account.

Fitbit + Google Calendar: Automatically add workout sessions from Fitbit to your Google Calendar.

Fitbit + Gmail: Receive an email summary of your weekly Fitbit stats.

Apple Health + Google Sheets: Track your daily calorie intake from Apple Health in a Google Sheet.

Google Assistant + Fitbit: Ask Google Assistant about your daily step count and get instant feedback from Fitbit.

Garmin + Google Drive: Save your Garmin workout summaries to a specific Google Drive folder.

Fitbit + Twitter: Automatically tweet when you complete a fitness goal on Fitbit.

Withings + Google Sheets: Log your daily weight from Withings into a Google Sheet.

Strava + Dropbox: Automatically save your Strava workout maps to Dropbox.

Fitbit + Google Calendar: Schedule a reminder on Google Calendar if you haven't met your step goal by a certain time.

MyFitnessPal + Google Sheets: Log your daily meals from MyFitnessPal into a Google Sheet.

Garmin + Slack: Get a Slack message when you complete a Garmin workout.

Fitbit + Spotify: Automatically start a workout playlist on Spotify when you begin a run on Fitbit.

Apple Health + Dropbox: Backup your heart rate data from Apple Health to Dropbox.

Fitbit + Google Assistant: Set a voice command with Google Assistant to log water intake to your Fitbit.

Strava + Gmail: Get an email notification when someone gives you kudos on a Strava activity.

Time to get started

IFTTT offers an easy way to automate tasks and connect your apps and devices. Whether you're looking to streamline your home, improve productivity, or manage your social media more efficiently, IFTTT helps reduce the time you spend on repetitive tasks.

Getting started is simple. Create a free account on the IFTTT website or app, then browse the pre-made applets or build your own by linking services. All you need is to set up a trigger and an action, and you’re ready to go. It’s a straightforward way to make your digital life more organized without much effort.