Here’s the full list of Galaxy phones eligible for the Samsung Expert RAW app

Samsung’s Expert RAW camera app is currently only available on two smartphones: the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, as confirmed by Samsung last week, the app would soon be making its way to more Galaxy flagships. Ahead of the app’s official release, Samsung has now revealed the full list of supported Galaxy phones.

As per the announcement on the Samsung Community forums, the Expert RAW app will be made available to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and more. Samsung says the minimum hardware requirements for the Expert RAW app include Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 or higher processor, 8GB RAM, and a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and Bayer RAW support.

Expert RAW will be available for the Galaxy S22 series from February 25. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 2 will get it in March and April, respectively. Later on, the app will make its way to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 2. Samsung notes that the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy Note 20 aren’t supported as the telephoto lens on these phones doesn’t offer 2x optical zoom (only 1.1x).

Here’s the complete list of Galaxy phones confirmed to receive the Expert app, complete with the release timeline.

February 25 Galaxy S22 Ultra Galaxy S22 Plus Galaxy S22

Early March Galaxy S21 Ultra

April Galaxy Z Fold 3

H1 2022 Galaxy S20 Ultra Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Galaxy Z Fold 2



Expert RAW is a powerful camera app that offers advanced shooting features, including full manual camera controls. The app supports HDR multi-frame capture and lets you save shots in JPEG and DNG RAW formats. The Expert RAW app also integrates with Adobe Lightroom, allowing users to directly open their RAW images into the app for final edits.