The Expert RAW app is finally available for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 2

In July this year, Samsung shared details about a fresh update for its Expert RAW camera app that would bring two new features. In addition, the company revealed that it had pushed back Expert RAW support for older Galaxy devices, like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 2, due to issues spotted during the final validation. Samsung seems to have addressed said issues, as the Expert RAW app now finally supports the older devices.

According to a recent post on the Samsung community forums, the Expert RAW update that adds support for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 is now live. If you own one of these devices, you should now be able to download Expert RAW from the Galaxy Store on your phone. However, Samsung notes that you may encounter slight differences in processing time and image quality compared to Expert RAW on more recent Galaxy smartphones due to “AP and sensor limitations.”

Interestingly, the Galaxy Store listing states that Expert RAW support for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with version 1.0.05.4 of the app. However, last month, the company released version 2.0.00.3 with a new feature and support for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The version discrepancy leads us to believe that Expert RAW on the older devices might not offer the Custom Preset feature that rolled out with the previous update. However, we can’t confirm the same at the moment.

If you own a Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, or Galaxy Z Fold 2, download Expert RAW on your phone by following this link. Do let us know if the release includes the new feature that rolled out with the previous update by dropping a comment in the section below.

Source: Samsung Community forums