Latest Expert RAW update boosts low light performance

Originally exclusive to the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung recently expanded the Expert RAW camera app to several other Galaxy flagships. Expert RAW is a powerful app that lets you take full control of your photos by allowing you to shoot in RAW and offering full manual camera controls like shutter speed and ISO. The app is getting even better with a new update, which improves the low light performance.

Expert RAW version 1.0.01 has started rolling out to supported Galaxy phones. While it’s not a massive update, it does bring some improvements to low light performance. As per the changelog, the app now offers enhanced image clarity when shooting in extremely low light conditions.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Expert RAW is currently available for several older Galaxy flagships, including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung plans to expand the app to Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 later this year. Unfortunately, Expert RAW won’t be made available for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S20 / Plus, and Galaxy Note 20 as these devices don’t offer 2x optical zoom, which is one of the requirements for the app.

For starters, Expert RAW is a powerful camera app that offers advanced shooting features, including manual focus, shutter speed, white balance, histogram, and more. The app supports HDR multi-frame capture and lets you save shots in lossless JPEG and 16-bit DNG RAW formats. It also has a deep integration with Adobe Lightroom, so you can directly open RAW images into the app for final edits.

Expert RAW version 1.0.01 is rolling out on the Galaxy Store. Follow the link given below to grab the latest update or update the app from the Galaxy Store app on your phone.

Download the Expert RAW app

Did you notice any improvements in low light photos after installing the latest update? Let us know in the comments below.

Via: SamMobile