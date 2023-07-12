Prime Day is almost over, and plenty of excellent Apple deals will soon expire. These include some big discounts on iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and even the MacBook Air. As you may know, Apple products aren't often offered for cheap, and an opportunity like this might not reoccur in the upcoming months. You still have some time, though. To help you out, we've listed ten exceptional Prime Day Apple deals that could expire by tomorrow.

Stocks and prices change depending on demand. The Apple Watch Series 8 deal posted below refers to the red version, at the time of publishing this list.

As our list reveals, there's a wide variety of Apple products still available for discounted prices. So whether you're looking for a Mac or a basic charging accessory, you will find a pick. Our personal favorites include the MacBook Air M1. For $750, you're investing in a future-proof machine that can serve you in both education and work contexts. This makes it an excellent computer for students and employees alike.

In the tablet department, the iPad 9's price tag drops to a temptingly-low $249. Otherwise, if you're seeking a higher-end Apple tablet, then you've got the iPad Mini 6 for just $379. That's over a $100 less than its usual pricing. And complementing your new iPads with Apple Pencils makes a lot of sense during this occasion. Both the Apple Pencil 1 and 2 have also been discounted for Prime Day.

Moving on to smaller accessories, you've got the exceptional Apple Watch Series 8, available for $279 only. That's paying SE prices for a flagship smartwatch. You can also pair a pair of AirPods 2 or AirPods Pro 2 to all of your iDevices, depending on your budget and needs. If ANC isn't a main concern to you, then the AirPods 2 are a steal for $90. If you're seeking Active Noise Cancelation, then the AirPods Pro 2 have also dropped by $50. And don't forget to grab an official charger on your way out, as you can never have enough of these, and they're currently on sale, too.