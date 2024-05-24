A network-attached storage (NAS) is a device storing lots of data on a central location connected to the LAN. It can also run various services, including a media and web server, and even manage footage recorded from IP security cameras. When shopping around for a NAS server, the onslaught of specifications and jargon can prove overwhelming. I'm going to list all the most popular terms you'll likely come across when shopping for a NAS and setting one up to store all your data.

If you want my recommendation on the best NAS enclosures you can buy, I've got an updated list right here on XDA.

B

Bandwidth — This is a measurement for representing how fast data can be transferred between two locations.

BIOS — Software stored on non-volatile memory on a motherboard.

C

Cache — Found on and used by the CPU to store data for quick access.

CPU — The central processing unit (CPU) handles all instructions sent by the OS. This processor usually contains multiple cores and threads, providing additional computing headroom.

D

DIMM — A dual in-line memory module is a standard PCB part for holding DRAM chips and is frequently found inside desktop PCs.

DDR — Double data rate is a data transfer strategy for storing data on system memory. DDR RAM is represented by generation and speed.

DHCP — Stands for dynamic host configuration protocol and is used by a network to automatically assign IP addresses to connected clients.

Drive bay — A location where a 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch drive can be installed.

Driver — Software provided by a hardware manufacturer or within an OS to communicate with connected devices.

F

Firewall — Software or hardware that controls traffic flow and protects equipment from outside attacks.

Firmware — Software stored on a device that contains everything an OS or drive needs to interact with.

G

GHz — Represents 1,000 Hz and showcases how fast a CPU is.

H

HDD — A hard disk drive is a mechanical storage device with spinning platters and magnetic arms for reading and writing data.

I

IP address — Stands for Internet protocol address, a unique string of numbers provided to hardware connected to a LAN or WAN.

L

LAN — A local area network is a closed private network connected to other hardware through switches, access points, and routers.

M

Motherboard — The main printed circuit board inside a NAS that connects RAM, the CPU, drives, and other parts.

N

NVMe —Non-volatile memory express is an interface for accessing stored data on SSDs, comparable to SATA.

O

OS — The operating system is a comprehensive software package that controls hardware, runs apps and lets you do everything on a NAS.

P

PCB — A printed circuit board is a platform for other components to be installed and connected, creating circuits.

PCIe— Peripheral component interconnect express is a high-speed slot design for expansion cards and storage, such as those with additional network links or SATA ports.

PSU — The power supply unit is responsible for handling the conversion of AC to DC and protecting the NAS from power fluctuations.

R

RAID — A Redundant array of independent disks is a collection of drives combined to create a single array for enhanced reliability and performance.

RAM — Random access memory (RAM) is used by the OS to store data for quick access. It's notably faster than an SSD or HDD and is used to store program files and other data before resorting to slower drives.

S

SATA — Serial ATA is a bus interface that connects to storage devices such as HDDs and SSDs.

SO-DIMM — A small outline DIMM is around half the size of a standard DIMM RAM stick and is found on smaller devices, such as laptops and most NAS enclosures.

SSD — A solid-state drive uses non-volatile memory cells with an on-board controller to store data on a slim PCB.

T

TDP — Thermal design power represents how much heat is generated by a component, measured in watts.

U

UPS — An uninterruptable power supply can provide power when the outside connection fails, shielding your NAS against damage from power fluctuations.

What specs to look for in a NAS?

Choosing the best NAS enclosure is largely determined by what you plan on using the NAS for. The CPU is important as this component will handle all the tasks you throw at the enclosure. RAM needs to be at least 1 GB, which is the case on most modern NAS devices. The more RAM the better for running apps and services, especially with more than one client connecting for storage needs. The more drive bays a NAS has, the more drives can be installed and the higher the capacity is supported — some NAS servers even have ports for external expansion units.

So long as you spend within budget and buy a device from a reputable brand, you'll have an excellent NAS experience and learn something new along the way!