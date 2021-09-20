Explore the Commonwealth in Fallout 4 GOTY Edition for only $19

Fallout 4 is Bethesda’s most recent open-world RPG adventure, not counting the online-only Fallout 76. It’s set in post-apocalyptic Boston, referred to as ‘The Commonwealth’ by its inhabitants, with the usual mix of 1950’s aesthetic and advanced technology found in all the other Fallout games. You can easily spend hundreds of hours traveling through The Commonwealth, and now the Game of the Year Edition with all DLC is on sale for as little as $19 at Amazon and Best Buy.

The main story of Fallout 4 revolves around the ‘Sole Survivor’ of Vault 111, who was cryogenically frozen before the war that wiped out civilization, and is revived 210 years later. The main game is a lot of fun, at least if you’re into open-world RPGs, and this Game of the Year Edition includes all the extra content Bethesda has released. Fallout 4 on consoles also has limited support for mods.

Fallout 4 was originally released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and while it’s fully compatible with current-gen consoles, Besthesda hasn’t put much work in (yet) to upgrade the game for newer hardware. The game is still locked to 1440p/30FPS on the PlayStation 5, at least according to this report. There’s a 2160p/30FPS mode for the Xbox One X and Xbox Series X, and while Microsoft’s FPS Boost feature does allow you to play at 60FPS, it seems to drop the resolution to 1080p.