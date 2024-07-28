Key Takeaways Explorer Patcher now supports Windows 11 24H2, plus new features like taskbar customization.

A new implementation called Taskbar10 mimics Windows 10, perfect for those missing the older OS.

The app may throw antivirus false positives, so add it as an exception and download it from the Explorer Patcher GitHub page.

Have you tried out Explorer Patcher yet? It's a wonderful third-party tool that helps turn your Windows 11 PC into something more Windows 10-like, which is fantastic if you prefer the older OS's ways of doing things. Our editor, João Carrasqueira, actually gave Explorer Patcher a spin a few months ago, and he really liked it.

The problem was that it didn't support Windows 11 24H2, which is something João didn't like; it meant interested users had to hang back a version if they wanted to keep using Explorer Patcher. Fortunately, that's no longer a problem, as a recent update to the app has brought it up to speed with 24H2, plus the addition of some great new features.

Explorer Patcher gets a swathe of new features

As spotted by the German website Deskmodder, Explorer Patcher has gotten a fresh new update to its pre-release build. Not only does this bring taskbar support for Windows 11 24H2, but it also introduces support for Arm-powered devices. This is especially helpful if you grabbed a Copilot+ device and want to tweak it.

The update also introduces a new kind of taskbar:

Taskbar10: Introduced a new taskbar implementation: Windows 10 (ExplorerPatcher). (146070d, 0b86e55) You can try this implementation out by changing the "Taskbar style" to "Windows 10 (ExplorerPatcher)". For now, this is only available for builds 22621, 22631, and 22635. Other builds will not have the option. Refer to this wiki article for more information including important ones.



The developer has mentioned that the app is still throwing antivirus false positives, so if you're having issues, try adding it as an exception. If you're ready to grab the app, head over to the Explorer Patcher GitHub page and give it a download.