If you’re a frequent VPN user, you might rely on your service provider to maintain security and privacy. Whether your VPN provider is compatible across your devices, however, is essential to leveraging this technology. ExpressVPN is one provider that continues to expand its offerings to those who rely on it for privacy, and it’s now available on Apple TV.

ExpressVPN announced on Dec. 4 that it is rolling out an Apple TV app for tvOS 17 users, and new features are being added to the Android TV app. The company specified that its service will be powered by its Lightway VPN protocol, which was developed to reduce buffering and maintain high speed connectivity. If you have an existing ExpressVPN subscription, all you need to do is install the app on your compatible Apple TV device to start using the service. On the Android side, ExpressVPN is introducing a series of new features, including the option to log in via QR code — no need to manually type in your email and password. There is also now a dark mode, and the server menu has been relocated within the app to make it easy to switch when necessary. If you have an Android TV, you can update the app to the latest version of ExpressVPN to access the new options.

As of late, ExpressVPN has introduced several features to entice potential users while satisfying existing customer demands. For example, subscribers can now have up to eight different device connections going at once, an increase from the previous limit of five. You can also connect to ExpressVPN and automatically block all display ads. While there are several VPN providers to choose from, it’s worth considering these features prior to subscribing. Knowing how many simultaneous connections you can have, for instance, could become a decisive factor. Needless to say, ensuring the VPN’s app is compatible with all of your devices is essential as well.