The folks at ExpressVPN have a new password manager that anyone who already uses the service can access. Launching out of beta, and appropriately called Keys, the new password manager is packed full of nifty features, that can help protect your online identity and your precious logins.

Like a lot of popular password managers, Keys has two core features. It's designed to be seamless across devices, and it can help your data safe. You don't need to do much to use Keys, since once you sign into a website or app, Keys will ask you to save the information and password. If you're signing up for a new service on a website, it also will assist by generating a unique password with complex characters. Keys works in the ExpressVPN apps on IOS and Android, and it also is available as a browser extension, meaning you take your passwords anywhere you go. And if you're using different web browsers or leaving from an older password manager? Keys can import passwords from other password managers, and browsers, too.

If you're wondering, everything shared in Keys is very secure. Not even the folks at ExpressVPN can access it since the passwords will be encrypted. For additional security, Keys also checks to see if your passwords are part of any data breaches, including checking to see if your email address has been leaked. Other features include password health, letting you know how good your password is, and the option to generate one-time passwords for two-factor authentication. You even can store your credit card information in Keys, and answers to security questions by putting it in a secure Note.

You can try ExpressVPN Keys today by checking it out with the link below. It's available on iOS, and Android, and as an extension on the Chrome Web Store. Of course, unlike other password managers like Microsoft Authenticator, ExpressVPN is a paid service, but a 30-day money-back guarantee is available should you be unsure. Afterward, you'll be charged $12.95 monthly, or $10 a month if you buy the 6-month plan. A promotion is currently available for a 12-month plan, where you only have to pay $8.32 a month.