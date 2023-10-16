Key Takeaways ExpressVPN announces new features in its latest update, including a native ad blocker, additional servers, and the ability to block adult sites.

The new ad blocking feature not only removes ads, but also provides a faster browsing experience.

ExpressVPN now allows for up to eight simultaneous device connections, an increase from the previous limit of five.

ExpressVPN is one of the best Virtual Private Network (VPN) service providers, offering ease of use, lots of servers, and great support. While the service has been a fan favorite for quite a while, the brand has evolved its offerings over time, including small features here and there to provide the best bang for the buck. With that said, the brand has announced some new features with its latest update, including a native ad blocker, additional servers, and more.

The brand delivered the news through its company blog, sharing that with the new update to the app, that there'd be five new features added to bring more value to the service. As the internet has grown, so have the ads, and for good reasons. For the most part, it's what keeps the lights on for most website, so it's a necessary part of the experience. Of course, there are ways to circumvent them.

Whether it's installing an ad blocker on your browser or going a bit deeper and setting up a DNS filter on your router, there are different options if you're looking to wipe the internet clean and have a completely ad-free experience. Well, it looks like ExpressVPN is taking things into their own hands by providing ad blocking with the latest app update, which means you can just turn on the VPN and display ads will not be loaded.

Although there is the benefit of not seeing the ads anymore, this should also make for a faster browsing experience too. In addition, the app will now have the option to block adults sites. If you're a Windows, iOS or Android user, you can start messing around with these settings immediately. Those on Linux and Mac will have to wait a bit longer, as the company has not delivered the features to these systems. The brand states that the features should be available on the latter systems by the end of the year.

When it comes to other changes, ExpressVPN is adding more servers, jumping from 94 to 105. The brand states that all the new locations should be fast and reliable, so if you're in need of new places to route through, you can start using the new locations now. The 11 new locations include: Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ghana, Guam, Honduras, Jamaica, Lebanon, Morocco, Puerto Rico, Trinidad, and Tobago.

In addition to the features above, ExpressVPN has also upped the connectivity volume to eight. Previously, using ExpressVPN you could only connect five simultaneous devices at a time but now that numbers been increased to add three more. Now this doesn't mean you can't install on an unlimited amount of devices, it just means you can only have eight total devices connected at one time. And finally, the ExpressVPN app will finally auto update going forward, which means you'll always have the latest version.