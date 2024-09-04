Key Takeaways ExpressVPN now supports Windows on Arm, using Microsoft's Prism emulator for compatibility.

The decision to use Prism emulator instead of a native ARM app was made due to its comparable performance.

ExpressVPN offers top-tier features like a large server network, strong encryption, and 24/7 support on Windows on Arm devices.

It's been a good year for fans of Windows on Arm, hasn't it? It's been quiet for a long time, and now we're seeing an unstoppable torrent of apps making the jump over to the Snapdragon system. Well, get ready for another one, because ExpressVPN is the newest app to arrive on the Arm architecture.

ExpressVPN announces a Windows on Arm version of its app

Source: ExpressVPN

As announced in an email, ExpressVPN is now ready to run on devices using Windows on Arm. This is great news, as we crowned ExpressVPN as the fastest VPN of 2024 with a lot of nice things to say about it. ExpressVPN itself makes the claim that it's "one of the first top-tier VPN providers to release an ARM-compatible application," and it's good to see that it made it over.

Interestingly, while other apps have chosen the route of making an Arm-compatible version of the app, ExpressVPN instead chose the route of using Microsoft's Prism emulator to bring the app over. According to Himmat Bains, Head of Product at ExpressVPN, Prism's emulation power is so good that there isn't the need to develop a native app:

While we initially planned a native ARM application, the enhanced capabilities of Microsoft’s latest Prism emulator in Windows 11 24H2 allowed us to pivot our approach. The emulator’s performance has reached a level that is now directly comparable to a native build—it just made sense for us to leverage it. With this release, we’re thrilled to be at the forefront of VPN technology on ARM-based machines with Microsoft and Qualcomm, and we look forward to further innovations this collaboration will bring.

If you're keen to learn more, you can read about ExpressVPN's journey on the official blog. And if you want to hop right in, head over to the ExpressVPN download page. Look for the text that reads

"Using a Copilot+ PC? Download our ARM64 beta version" underneath the green "Get ExpressVPN" button and click the link to grab it.