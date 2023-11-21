Key Takeaways Retailers are offering extended return periods for holiday purchases, with some allowing returns until January 2024.

Amazon has a generous return window for nearly all purchases made between November and December, while Best Buy's return policy has some exclusions.

Be sure to check the rules of returns for the retailers you visit during the Black Friday season.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events are almost here, but many retailers have been featuring live deals for the past couple of weeks. These holiday shopping days are typically known for their deep discounts, but retailers are also sweetening the pot with extended return periods for those shopping to get holiday gifts. While most typically offer a few weeks of return eligibility, this window is extended into January 2024 for many retailers. Here's everything you need to know about extended holiday return periods this shopping season.

All the extended return periods for the biggest retailers

Extended holiday return periods give you plenty of time to decide whether you really want a product, so there's so much time to develop and battle buyer's remorse. It's also great for gifts you might receive over the holidays this year. But, it does vary based on the retailer.

Amazon

Amazon offers a very robust holiday shopping return window. Right now, nearly all products purchased can be returned through Jan. 31, 2024​​​. For a purchase to be eligible, it must have been purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, which means all your Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases are comfortably covered. The one exception is if you buy an Apple product on Amazon. These must be returned to Amazon by Jan. 15, 2024.

Best Buy

Best Buy's extended return policy covers most products but comes with a number of exclusions. The return period honors many purchases made between Oct. 27 and Dec. 30, which can be returned through Jan. 13, 2024. However, it excludes any purchase made with a third-party contract, like a cell phone plan or AppleCare+ insurance. Best Buy also has a holiday price match policy, but it isn't as good as it seems. Best Buy matches competitors' pricing throughout the holiday season, except for the Friday before Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Yes, the time that you'll likely find the best deals.

Extended return windows can change how you shop if you use them tactfully.

Walmart

Walmart's holiday return window covers most products purchased between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, making it one of the biggest ones you'll find. These eligible products can be returned through Jan. 31, 2024, which means you could have as many as three months to make a return. However, keep your eyes peeled when buying because purchases from third-party sellers on the Walmart Marketplace aren't covered.

Target

For most products, Target's holiday return policy gives you 90 days to return an item after your initial purchase. However, it gets a bit complicated for electronics. Most electronics purchased between Oct. 1 and Dec. 24 have a one-month return window, but that window doesn't start until Dec. 26. That means you'll have to return these items through Jan. 24, 2024. For deals on Apple products, the same general policy applies, but these products must be returned through Jan. 9, 2024. Mobile phone purchases must be returned a day earlier, through Jan. 8.

Apple

Apple usually has a short, 14-day return window. But for products purchased between Nov. 3 and Dec. 25, you'll have until Jan. 8, 2024 to return them. Like Target, that's the same 14-day return window. It just doesn't get started until Christmas Day.

Newegg

Newegg, a great source for deals on computer parts and pre-built systems, has a great return policy during the holidays as well. Purchases made between Oct. 9 and Dec. 31 can be returned through Jan. 31, 2024. There aren't any exceptions or exclusions here, which we love to see.

B&H

B&H typically offers a 30-day return policy, but this return window is extended for the holidays. Any purchase made between Oct. 29 and Jan. 1, 2024, can be returned through Jan. 31, 2024. There aren't any restrictions here, but it's important to note that B&H does not refund any shipping charges associated with your order.

The rules for returns don't change despite the extended return window during the holidays. To make sure your return is accepted, brush up on the retailers' regular return policy, which may require products to be in unused or unopened condition. Restocking fees, when applicable, may still apply.

Why it matters for your holiday shopping

Extended return windows can change how you shop if you use them tactfully. For example, if you buy a product at a great Black Friday price, you can return it if you find a better price on Cyber Monday. Plus, if you're unsure about a purchase, you can utilize a lengthened return window to try it out for yourself before you're stuck with it. Of course, these extended return windows are great for gift-giving and receiving as well. For all these reasons, extended return windows during the holiday sales season make now a great time to start shopping.