Google Chrome is more than just a regular browser; it has long been a tool for productivity, creativity, and customization thanks to its vast extension library. However, when it started transitioning to Manifest V3 (MV3), a new standard for Chrome extensions, it impacted many extensions' functionalities. This change basically aims to enhance Chrome's security, performance, and user privacy, but unfortunately, it also means the end of the road for extensions reliant on the older Manifest V2 (MV2), such as ad-blockers, script managers, and downloaders.

At the time of writing, here are the five popular Chrome extensions that will soon be non-functional and their alternatives that you can try instead.

5 uBlock Origin

Say goodbye to this trusted ad blocker and install its lite version

uBlock Origin is arguably the most popular ad blocker extension. For me and millions of others, it has been a trusted ally for a clean, secure and distraction-free browsing experience. It's known for its excellent blocking abilities and anti-tracking. But, to the dismay of many, uBlock Origin will not be supported after the implementation of MV3.

Manifest V3 limits the functionality of Web Request API, a critical component used by uBlock Origin to filter content dynamically. The newer Declarative Net Request API, which MV3 mandates, does not support the same level of customization, severely curtailing uBlock Origin's effectiveness. As a result, it will no longer function as it used to.

uBlock Origin Alternative

To counter the incompatibility of uBlock Origin with MV3, its developers were quick to launch an MV3-compatible version — uBlock Origin Lite. It's not as robust in functionality as uBlock Origin, but it works decently well in ad-blocking and tracker-blocking. AdGuard AdBlocker MV3 is another good alternative, but I suggest you go for uBlock Origin Lite if you are used to uBlock Origin.

4 Stylus

Custom website styles will no longer be possible with it

Stylus is a style manager extension that allows you to install custom themes or skins on the websites you visit. Basically, you can style the websites you frequently visit according to your liking and preferences. Its community-driven library of styles made it easy to enhance web aesthetics with minimal effort.

With the enforcement of Manifest V3, extensions, like Stylus, that modify webpage content dynamically face significant hurdles. MV3's stricter security model and limited scripting capabilities restrict Stylus' ability to apply custom CSS.

Stylus Alternative

Tampermonkey is a strong alternative to Stylus when it comes to custom scripting. It allows you to install and manage user scripts without any fuss. While it primarily supports JavaScript, you can use it to customize CSS, like in Stylus.

3 Cookie AutoDelete

Replace it with Cookie Remover for quick cookie management