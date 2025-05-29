I have a lot of storage accumulated over the years. From old HDDs and SSDs, I've got terabytes of storage just lying around. With some of them, they're simply just older storage drives I used myself, but with others, they're drives that were given to me by friends or family, often removed from machines that were used in their respective companies. Because of this, many of them are old, and some of them still contain data that may be important to retrieve or pass back to the original owner before I can wipe them.

Previously, I would just take the HDD and toss it into my home lab, but that's an annoying process, especially given that my home lab is a microATX machine with limited drive slots. It can be cumbersome to shut down my home lab, remove a drive, put in another, boot my home lab, check the drive, then take it back out and repeat the same process over and over again. This process led to me purchasing an HDD and SSD enclosure out of sheer frustration, and it's turned out to be a great addition to my home lab setup.

I'm using a Ugreen USB 3.0 HDD and SSD enclosure, supporting both 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drive sizes. Slot in your drive, plug in the power, plug in the USB to your computer, and the drive mounts instantly. It's saved me a lot of time and made it much easier to go through my drives, retrieve any necessary data, and prepare them for later usage in my home lab. For a roughly $25 investment, it's saved me a lot of time.

I can access any drive from the comfort of my PC

And it's plug-and-play

The beauty of this particular setup is the plug-and-play nature of this particular enclosure. If the filesystem is supported by Windows, it just works. My NTFS drives are instantly mounted and can be traversed from the Windows File Explorer, and I can read and write as if they were native drives. For the ext4 drives (as many of these were taken from old Linux work machines), I can use WSL2 to mount them and see what's inside. In my case, many of these drives were given to me from one company that used shared storage for basically everything (so the drives are basically empty), but each drive comes in at 3TB of storage.

To be clear, I'd never use an HDD with an unknown lifespan for anything irreplaceable, and you shouldn't either. I've already cleared off one of these drives and stuck it in my home lab, and it houses all of my movies and TV shows that I've accumulated over a decade. If the drive dies, I have another backup of all of it that I can restore to a new drive, but it frees up space in my primary array that houses all of my actually important data. I could definitely have done all of this manually without an enclosure, but it's a purchase I made purely out of convenience. This has been a quick and easy way to see what's on the drives and get them ready for use in my server.

There are a couple of other benefits, too. Like any other drive enclosure, I can turn an HDD or SSD into an external USB drive if I want, potentially leaving one in there on a semi-permanent basis as additional storage for my computer. Plus, in the event that one of my servers fails to boot, I can place the 2.5-inch SSD in the enclosure and use chroot to try and rescue the Linux installation from the comfort of my PC. It's an incredibly useful piece of kit, and even if I don't need all of those things now, it can be good to have available for when it's truly needed for data recovery or rescuing another device.

My primary use case of using it to sort through drives is admittedly more niche than most, but even just having it available in the off-chance of needing it again at a later stage is valuable. Plus, an SSD-only enclosure doesn't even need an external power source. This purchase is not one that I'm expecting to use every single day (unless I opt to use it as an external storage host), but for when I do need it, there's simply no replacement for its convenience. If you're like me and have a lot of drives, an external HDD and SSD enclosure can be great to have lying around. Just in case.