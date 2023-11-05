The F1 Grand Prix makes a stop in Brazil this weekend, for the exciting São Paulo GP. While Max Verstappen has already clinched the season, that doesn't mean the teams are going to take their foot of the throttle, and this race could be anyone's.

After Brazil, there are only two more races in the 2023 season, including Las Vegas for the first time on November 18. Expect the drivers to tear up the famous Strip on that one.

When and where?

The São Paulo Grand Prix Formula 1 race is set to zoom off from the starting line on Sunday, November 5. Coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. PT, 10:30 a.m. ET, and 15:30 p.m. GMT for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to watch the F1 Brazilian GP from anywhere

Whether you're a big sports fan or just have weekly shows that you don't want to miss, traveling can throw off your routine big time. Not all channels are available everywhere, and local programming will vary based on where you are. Don't worry, though, a VPN can help get easy access to all your favorite shows in just minutes. Using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to not only change your location virtually, but also to add an extra layer of security to your internet connection, which is especially useful when traveling.

Using a VPN service, like our favorite service ExpressVPN, makes it simple to change your location in just a few clicks. Once your locations are properly set, you'll be able to access all the programming that you're looking for, whether it's a new show or sporting event. Right now, you can get 3 free months of ExpressVPN when you sign up for the service's annual subscription, bringing the total for 15 months down to $100. You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if something doesn't go according to plan you'll still be covered. Between the 24/7 support that's offered, great range of server locations and the consistency in speed and performance, ExpressVPN is easy to recommend. Many VPN services seem similar on the surface, but few, if any, offer the total package of ExpressVPN.

If you're looking for other options, be sure to check out all the best VPN deals that are available right now.

How to stream the F1 Brazilian GP in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch the F1 racing this weekend live, Sling TV is your best bet. The event is streaming exclusively on ESPN+ in the US, making Sling TV's Orange package the most affordable place to get it. You can sign up for just a month of access, which will be billed at $20 instead of the usual $40, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date, or else you'll be billed at the normal rate.

While that's the most affordable place to watch, any streaming service that carries ESPN+ will also be showing the race. That includes Hulu with Live TV, where you can also watch Disney+ if the racing action proves to be a bust. Or you can make it a double-date with Fubo and watch all the NFL action while you wait for the checkered flag to drop.

How to watch the Brazilian GP in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the F1 from Sao Paulo live by tuning in and watching it on Sky Sports F1. That's the traditional place to catch any racing in the UK, whether that's on two, four, or no wheels at all. Or, you can subscribe to a Now Sports Pass, which gives you the full Sky Sports experience for £35 a month or £12 a day. The only thing here is that you'll be limited to 1080p content, as you need the cable package for 4K coverage.