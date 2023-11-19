This weekend, the F1 Grand Prix races to a new stop on the circuit, Las Vegas. It's the first time the motorsport has shredded rubber on the City of Sin's tarmac since 1982, and it promises to be a fantastic race.

You can't go to Vegas without spending some time on the Strip, and even F1 drivers aren't immune to the draw of the neon lights. The newly constructed circuit zooms down some city streets towards the new Sphere arena, then transitions to tearing down the Strip near many of the big casinos. Bright lights, big attractions and big speeds, what a weekend.

When and where?

The Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix is set to race off from the starting line on Saturday, November 18. Coverage begins at 9:55 p.m. PT, 12:55 a.m. ET (Sunday), and 5:55 a.m. GMT (Sunday) for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to watch the F1 Grand Prix Las Vegas circuit from anywhere

Whether you're a big sports fan or just have weekly shows that you don't want to miss, traveling can throw off your routine big time. Not all channels are available everywhere, and local programming will vary based on where you are. Don't worry, though, a VPN can help get easy access to all your favorite shows in just minutes. Using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to not only change your location virtually, but also to add an extra layer of security to your internet connection, which is especially useful when traveling.

How to stream the Las Vegas Grand Prix in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch the F1 Grand Prix from Las Vegas live, Sling TV is your best bet. The event is streaming exclusively on ESPN+ in the US, and that means Sling TV's Orange package is the most affordable place to get it. You can sign up for just a month of access, which will be billed at $20 instead of the usual $40, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date, or else you'll be billed at the normal rate.

ESPN+ is the home of F1 action in the US, which means you can also watch on many other streaming services. Hulu with Live TV carries ESPN+, and you'll also get Disney+ (with ads) so you can catch up on Loki and the rest of the MCU between races. And YouTube TV also has ESPN+, if you've already subscribed to that because you wanted NFL Sunday Ticket.

How to watch the F1 Grand Prix in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the F1 from Las Vegas live by tuning in and watching it on Sky Sports F1. That's the traditional place to catch any racing in the UK, whether that's on two, four, or no wheels at all. Or, you can subscribe to a Now Sports Pass, which gives you the full Sky Sports experience for £35 a month or £12 a day. The only thing here is that you'll be limited to 1080p content, as you need the cable package for 4K coverage.