Landscape Face ID support will arrive on iPhones with iOS 16

During its WWDC 2022 event, Apple showcased many new features coming to iOS 16. With limited time it could only mention so much. But, it looks like iOS 16 will bring an improvement for Face ID, giving iPhone users the ability to unlock their phones in landscape mode.

Apple announced a variety of different updates arriving to macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. Along with some new hardware announcements like the MacBook Air (2022) and the MacBook Pro 13. The event was pretty exciting overall. While there is still a lot of information to pour over, it looks like an interesting tidbit has been found on Apple’s iOS 16 preview page. Apparently, iOS 16 for iPhone will allow Face ID to work when the phone is tilted horizontally. While this may sound insignificant, it could be a big deal for iPhone users.

Face ID was first announced in 2017, along with the iPhone X. The iPhone X shed the design of the traditional iPhone, removing its iconic home button in favor of more screen real estate. Face ID is quite complex, and while many have tried to replicate it, a majority have failed. Despite being a relatively complex system, the feature works like magic when on the go or in the dark. But one thing has plagued Face ID for several years — its inability to unlock in landscape orientation.

This functionality isn’t entirely new, as Apple’s own iPad Pro offered this capability back in 2018. Granted the Face ID module in the iPad Pro is different from the iPhone’s. Now, four years later, the feature to unlock your iPhone with Face ID horizontally will arrive with the official release of iOS 16. There is a caveat, however, as the website does state that it is only available on supported iPhone models. Unfortunately, it doesn’t actually state which models, but hopefully we will soon know more since the betas are now live.

