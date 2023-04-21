Unlocking your phone with your face is seemingly a generic feature included in most phones, but a few are still missing out. Most notable is Google’s Pixel 6, going through a rollercoaster of will-it or won’t-it moments — with the inclusion still largely undetermined. However, it’s rumored that the upcoming Google Pixel 7a might use Face Unlock, borrowing the technology from its more-powerful Pixel 7 cousin.

The information is courtesy of leaker SnoopyTech, who posted a series of photos on Twitter that apparently show the functionality. In the blurry image, you can see the Face & Fingerprint Unlock screen listing several options. Under “Ways to unlock” is Face Unlock, with small text underneath telling you to tap on it to set it up.

Technical specifications on the more-affordable Pixel 7a are rather slim, but recent leaks suggest it will ship with the new Tensor G2 processor. That’s a good start for Face Unlock, but the real star of the feature is the front-facing camera. You can unlock the Pixel 7 with your face thanks to the 10.8MP camera, and it’s this piece of tech that could make Face Unlock possible on the Pixel 7a - if it uses the same sensor.

However, Google enthusiasts have been down this road before when the tech giant pulled the feature from the Pixel 6 just before launch. Apparently, it was still on the cards at some point, but only for the Pixel 6 Pro, which uses an 11MP camera as opposed to the 8MP camera on the entry-level Pixel 6.

Going by the leaked information, that would somewhat make sense. Neither the Pixel 6 nor the Pixel 7 has an infrared sensor, so it’s easy to assume that the 7a won’t have one either. And if you look closely at the text in the image explaining the Face & Fingerprint Unlock feature, it says that the phone will ask you for your fingerprint instead when you “are in a dark area.”