Clubhouse could be the latest app cloned by Facebook

Clubhouse is the latest social network to take the world by storm, which can only mean one thing: Facebook is going to clone it.

According to the New York Times, Facebook is developing an audio chat app similar to Clubhouse, but the project is in the very early stages. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg actually appeared in a Clubhouse room over the weekend to talk about AR and VR, so he must have really enjoyed the experience. Apparently, Zuckerberg has been interested in audio communication for some time.

“Facebook executives have ordered employees to create a similar product, said the people, who were not authorized to speak publicly,” the New York Times wrote.

Facebook has never been shy about cloning features from competitors. And if it can’t beat the competition, it simply buys them, like in the case of Instagram and WhatsApp. Since purchasing Instagram, Facebook has introduced features like Stories and Reels, which were inspired by Snapchat and TikTok. Facebook also cloned Zoom after the video conferencing app shot up in popularity.

Since launching in beta, the invite-only Clubhouse app has become a phenomenon. Essentially, people can join a room where hosts can chat about any topic they want, from activism to sports to photography. It’s like a modern chatroom, but you’re using audio instead of text. Needless to say it’s the hot new thing, with the social network already garnering 2 million weekly users, according to NYT.

What makes Clubhouse so popular is it allows people to get advice and exchange information about important topics. You can get advice from experts in business, for example, or learn about photography from people who have spent years in the industry.

Facebook isn’t the only social network with its sights on Clubhouse. Twitter has also started testing a Clubhouse-like feature called Spaces, which will allow like-minded individuals to chat together.