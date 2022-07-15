Facebook might soon let you create multiple profiles with the same account

Facebook is testing a new option to help users create multiple profiles with a single account. The idea behind this move is to help users differentiate profiles based on the groups they wish to connect with on the platform. For instance, the feature will let you create a dedicated profile to connect with your friends and another one for your colleagues.

According to TechCrunch, Facebook says that the new feature aims to “help people tailor their experience based on interests and relationships.” The company is currently testing the feature with a small number of users. If you’re one of the lucky few, you can now create up to five profiles with your current Facebook account.

Each profile can have a different profile name and username, as long as it’s unique and doesn’t include any numbers or special characters. However, your main profile needs to have your real name. To prevent misuse, Facebook says that all additional profiles will be subject to its policies, and you can’t use them to misrepresent your identity or impersonate others. Facebook will flag additional profiles for such violations, which will impact your main account.

While you can do pretty much everything on your additional Facebook profiles, the company will limit a few features to the main profile. Creating and managing Facebook Pages and using Facebook Dating will be limited to the main profile.

As mentioned earlier, Facebook is currently testing the feature with a handful of users and it may not be available for most of you. The company has not shared any details about a wider rollout so far. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as additional profile support starts rolling out widely.

Facebook’s decision to introduce multiple profiles seems to be an attempt to retain more users on the platform. Earlier this year, the company reported a decline in daily users for the first time in its history.

What do you think of Facebook’s latest experiment? Will the ability to create multiple profiles improve your experience on the social media platform? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: TechCrunch