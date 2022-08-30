Facebook will pull the plug on the Facebook Gaming app later this year

Just over two years after its launch, Facebook has announced that it will soon pull the plug on the Facebook Gaming app for Android and iOS. A new banner in the app states that it will stop working from October 28, 2022, and will no longer be available for download on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Two years after it debuted Facebook Gaming, Facebook launched a dedicated Facebook Gaming app on Android. The app gave mobile gamers an easy way to stream their gameplay and watch other streamers on their phones. It also offered support for instant games that users could enjoy without downloading them onto their devices. While Facebook is killing off the app, some of these features will still be available in the main Facebook app.

Facebook is killing its Facebook Gaming app on 28 October 2022 pic.twitter.com/AeQjnSBkWV — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 30, 2022

The company notes, “Despite this news, our mission to connect players, fans and creators with the games they love hasn’t changed, and you’ll still be able to find your games, streamers and groups when you visit Gaming in the Facebook app.”

Although Facebook Gaming users will find some of its features in the main Facebook app, the latter doesn’t seem to offer support for livestreaming mobile games. Since the ability to easily live stream games from a phone is what made the Facebook Gaming app special, the lack of it might turn away some users. However, Facebook could add the feature to the main app in the weeks leading up to the deadline.

At the moment, it isn’t clear why Facebook has decided to kill off the dedicated Facebook Gaming app. We expect the company to share more details as we draw closer to the deadline and we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more details.