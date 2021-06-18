Facebook expands ads in Instagram Reels to all regions

After a limited test in select markets, Facebook is now launching Instagram Reels ads worldwide. Instagram already shows ads between posts and stories. Reels was the only place that was free of any such nuisance. But that will no longer be the case. Soon Instagram users across the world will start seeing full-screen, vertical ads between individual Reels.

Ads will appear in the Reels tab, Reels posted in stories, Reels in Explore, and Reels in your feed — in short, pretty much in every place where you find Reels content. Just like regular Reels, ads will loop and can be up to 30 seconds long. For a more immersive and consistent experience, ads will also let users comment, like, share, and save. As can be seen in the video attached below, businesses and advertisers can embed shopping or promotional links that will appear towards the bottom.

“We see Reels as a great way for people to discover new content on Instagram, and so ads are a natural fit. Brands of all sizes can take advantage of this new creative format in an environment where people are already being entertained,” said Justin Osofsky, Instagram Chief Operating Officer.

Facebook began testing Reels ads back in April. At the time, the test was limited to India, Brazil, Australia, and Germany. Later on, the company expanded this testing to more markets, including the US, Canada, the UK, and France.

The good thing is you will be able to skip through Reels ads if you don’t like them — unlike YouTube ads, which force you to watch certain ads with no way of skipping them.

Reels, a direct TikTok competitor, has gained a lot of traction since its launch last year. This is especially true for India, where the ban on TikTok enabled Instagram to smoothly transition most of the TikTok userbase to Reels.