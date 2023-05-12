Facebook's Messenger app will no longer be available for the Apple Watch, as the company sent out a notification to some users, alerting them of the change that will occur at the end of the month. While Facebook will be pulling the app from the Apple Watch, users will still have the ability to interact with incoming notifications, albeit it'll just be a more limited experience going forward.

Source: u/toyota_carella (Reddit)

News of this change first popped up on Reddit a couple of days ago, when a user posted a screenshot of an incoming notification that indicated the app would no longer be available on the Apple Watch after May 31. Apparently, this notification doesn't seem to be widespread, with only reports here and there from users chiming in across the internet. We reached out to Facebook, but we've yet to receive a reply about this upcoming change, but the folks at Review Geek managed to get a response, with a Facebook spokesperson stating:

“People can still receive Messenger notifications on their Apple Watch when paired, but starting at the end of May they will no longer be able to respond from their watch. But they can continue using Messenger on their iPhone, desktop and the web.”

The spokesperson later clarified that the removal of the app would take place at the beginning of June. This could end up being quite a big change for some users, and it's still quite odd that the company didn't make a public announcement about it yet.

As mentioned before, users will still be able to interact with incoming notifications from the app, but once the app is pulled, users will no longer have the ability to browse messages in their inbox, and create messages at their leisure. With that said, maybe it's time to change to a different messaging app, one that offers better support for the Apple Watch.