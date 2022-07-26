Facebook gives creators access to musical powerhouses for monetized video content

Facebook is introducing a new way for creators to make revenue, and surprisingly, it’s by using popular licensed music. The new Music Revenue Sharing feature will allow creators to use licensed music from some of the biggest stars in videos and earn ad revenue.

For a creator to take advantage of this, they must make a video that is 60 seconds or longer, post it to Facebook, and use the provided licensed music. Facebook states that there is an “expansive” music catalog but doesn’t say how many artists or tracks. If the video is eligible to earn revenue, it will do so for the creator, the music rights holder, and Meta. Meta didn’t disclose its cut or the cut for the music rights holder but stated that creators would get 20 percent of the ad revenue.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

New feature. More potential cash.

Facebook stresses that all content created must abide by its monetization, community, and music guidelines. Thankfully, creators will get to check to see whether their videos are eligible for monetization through the Creator Studio portal. Furthermore, creators will also receive a confirmation of monetization potential in their inboxes. This should be an excellent new way to generate revenue for all parties involved, considering that nearly 50 percent of the time spent on Facebook is used watching videos. The licensed music will feature artists like Bicep, Leah Kate, and famous artists like Tove Lo, Post Malone, and The Kid Laroi, just to name a few.

Music Revenue Sharing will roll out globally. However, creators in the United States will get first dibs, with the feature rolling out to more regions in the coming months. Facebook states that it will look to expand the music catalog in the future, working closely with those in the music industry. Facebook has also recently been testing a new feature that will allow multiple profile creation and it will hold a Safety School Seminar later this month.

Source: Facebook