Facebook rolls out Live Audio Rooms to creators, public figures, and groups globally

Facebook loves to implement new features all the time, particularly those that are new and trendy. Clubhouse-style audio rooms blew up in popularity with lots of platforms releasing their own take on the genre, and Facebook declared back in April that it was working on new audio features, which included those Clubhouse-style chat rooms. At the time, these features weren’t available to the public at large, though that later expanded to include more users in the U.S. Now the company has announced that its Live Audio Rooms are being rolled out to creators and public figures globally.

Today, we’re now excited to be rolling out Live Audio Rooms to public figures and creators globally as well as groups around the world. Here’s an overview of what’s new 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/hQDLDUojdd — Alexandru Voica (alexvoica.eth) 💀 (@alexvoica) October 11, 2021

Live Audio Rooms are exactly what the likes of Twitter, Slack, and even LinkedIn have launched in recent months. A user can host a room and speak to any number of people that join, and users can be designated as speakers or listeners. Facebook’s plan is for the feature to be available for all public figures, creators, groups, and partners.

Live Audio Rooms also have the ability to raise money for a nonprofit or fundraiser. Listeners can show their support or appreciation to the host by sending Stars, a virtual currency of Facebook. This will, in turn, bumps these listeners to the front row, so they’re clearly visible to hosts. For now, the ability to create chat rooms is exclusive to iOS, though the company is testing the ability to create Live Audio Rooms on Android. It is also testing the ability to listen in on a call on desktop.

Live Audio Rooms appear prominently in Facebook News Feed, and users can also sign up to receive alerts when a Live Audio Room goes live. Similar to Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces, users can enable live captions, “raise a hand” to request to be a speaker, and send reactions.