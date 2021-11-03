[Update: Back online] It’s not just you, Facebook Messenger is down for many users globally

Update (11/03/2021 @ 16:15 ET): Facebook Messenger is back online. Scroll to the bottom for more information. The article as published on November 3rd, 2021, is preserved below.

Following Facebook’s massive outage last month, the company’s messaging service is now down for many users globally. Currently, users across the world in the U.S., Europe, and Asia are reporting that both the Messenger website and the official apps are failing to send messages. Visting the website in your browser will display an error message, too.

User reports spiked around 3 PM ET, and problems have been ongoing for roughly an hour so far. Visiting the Messenger website will either deliver a page that shows no information whatsoever (in the layout of the messaging service) or will bring you to a page telling you that the site is not working. Currently, other Facebook services such as Instagram and WhatsApp are fine, along with the website itself. Note that if you have the integrated Instagram-Facebook Messenger messaging service, you won’t be able to send Instagram DMs either. If you don’t, you’ll be able to send DMs.

At the time of writing, there has been no acknowledgment from Facebook that the problem exists on any of its social media pages. As a result, we have no further information on the cause of the problem or the expected duration of the outage. Many people are reliant on Facebook’s services for connecting with friends and family, so let’s hope that it doesn’t extend any further than Messenger. Let’s also hope that it doesn’t shut Facebook employees out of their offices like last time.

We’ll keep an eye on this Facebook outage and update you when we have some further information.

Update: Facebook Messenger is back online

Users globally are beginning to report that Facebook Messenger is back online, though it’s not back for everyone yet. It’s back working for me, but some users on Twitter are still reporting that Instagram DMs aren’t working. You should hopefully be able to send messages on the app as usual. If you still face any difficulties, you can try restarting the app.