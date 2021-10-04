It’s not just you: Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and Whatsapp are down

Facebook services across America, Europe, and Asia are being disrupted this morning, causing users of Facebook itself, Facebook Messenger, and its sister services Instagram and WhatsApp to throw up error messages when attempting to access any of the sites and services on any OS. The issue could be related to DNS, as none of the domains are returning an IP. The outage is also affecting services that offer a Facebook login, such as Pokemon Go.

Facebook has not yet publicly commented on the ongoing outages affecting all of its services. Even the Facebook Workplace Service Status is inaccessible at this moment. We’ll be sure to update this story as we learn more.

Down Detector shows a massive spike in reports from around 1130 EST today, across all four services.

At the time of writing, there has been no other acknowledgment from Facebook that the problem exists on any of its social media pages and as such, we’ve got no information on the cause of expected duration.

We’ll keep an eye on this Facebook outage and update you when we have some further information.