Facebook Messenger is getting a new quick reply bar and new chat themes

Facebook has announced a bunch of new features for Messenger, the company’s instant messaging app. The new features include a quick reply bar, three new chat themes and QR codes and payment links.

The latest update is adding three new themes in the Messenger app to personalize your chatting experience. The first is for the fans of Olivia Rodrigo and comes just in time for the singer’s newly released album, Sour. It also features Olivia’s signature face stickers. Meanwhile, the F9 theme celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Fast and Furious franchise. Finally, the third one is the World Oceans Day theme which lets you virtually explore the world’s oceans. Users can access these new themes in Messenger and Instagram from “Theme” under the chat settings.

The new quick reply bar will make it easier for Messenger users to quickly reply to media content shared by their friends. When you open a photo or video sent by your friend, you’ll see a new quick reply bar appear at the bottom, allowing you to send a response right from the media viewer without having to return to the main chat. You can swipe up to exit the media viewer and go back to the chat. Check out the attached GIF below to see how it works.

Finally, Messenger is also bringing the new QR codes and payment links feature, which will allow users to send and request money with Facebook Pay from anyone — even if they’re not connected on Facebook. Users can access their personal QR code and payment link in Messenger settings under the Facebook Pay option.

You can share the payment link or let other people scan your QR code to send or receive money. For now, the QR codes and payment links feature is only rolling out Messenger users in the US.