It's been a long time coming, but the first non-Microsoft widget to appear on Windows 11 is finally here — as long as you're a Windows Insider, at least. Microosft is rolling out Windows 11 build 25284 to Insiders in the Dev channel, and with it comes a widget for Facebook Messenger, the first third-party widget to ever grace the OS.

Microsoft enabled support for third-party widgets a few months ago with an earlier build, and then updated the Windows App SDK to allow these widgets to be developed. Now, we're seeing the first results of that. The Messenger widget will make your most recent messages easily available on the Widgets board, so it's easier to get to your recent conversations.

Screenshot of the Widgets board on Windows 11 showing the new Messenger widget with conversation list

That's really all that's new in this build, but it's pretty exciting news all by itself. You'll need to install the latest version of the Messenger app from the Microsoft Store to be able to try out the new widget. It's not yet clear when we can expect third-party widgets to be more widely available, but this release signals that we're getting increasingly close to a broad rollout.

As usual, there's an array of fixes and minor improvements in Windows 11 build 25284, as well. You can find the full list of fixes below:

And of course, there are also some known issues in this release, which includes a ling-standing issue with Windows Hello facial recognition on Arm64 devices. Here's what you need to look out for:

As with every Insider build, you can get Windows 11 build 25284 by checking for updates in the Settings app, as long as you're enrolled in the Dev channel.

Source: Microsoft