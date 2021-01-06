Facebook redesigns Pages with a dedicated News Feed and simpler layout

Facebook has announced plans to roll out a redesigned Pages experience. According to the social network, the new experience is “simpler for public figures and creators to build community and achieve their business objectives.”

Facebook said the new Pages design will make it easier for users to find and manage what’s on their page. It will also be easier to navigate between your personal profile and public page, which has always been a little difficult to do. Here’s what else you can expect as part of the big redesign:

Redesigned layout that’s simpler and more intuitive

that’s simpler and more intuitive Dedicated News Feed to discover and join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans

to discover and join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans Easy navigation between personal profile and Pages

between personal profile and Pages Updated task-based admin controls giving trusted Page admins full control or partial access

giving trusted Page admins full control or partial access Actionable insights and more relevant notifications

and more relevant notifications Safety and integrity features to detect spammy content and impersonator accounts

The update will also remove Likes and put an emphasis on Followers. Facebook said this will simplify the way people connect with their favorite Pages.

“Unlike Likes, Followers of a Page represent the people who can receive updates from Pages, which helps give public figures a stronger indication of their fan base,” Facebook said.

Facebook is also providing users with better page management tools. If you work for a large brand, different people can be assigned different levels of access.

“For example, you’ll now be able to grant varying levels of access to manage specific tasks including Insights, Ads, Content, and Community Activity & Messages,” Facebook said. “This will also ensure account safety and integrity.”

Speaking of safety, Facebook is promising to do a better job of detecting hate speech, violent, sexual or spammy content and impersonation. Speaking of which, Facebook will make verified badges more visible, so it’s easier to identify posts and comments from authentic Pages and profiles.

Facebook said the redesigned Pages experience is rolling out beginning today and will continue to be available for more personalities and brands in the coming months.