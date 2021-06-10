Facebook’s first smartwatch will have a detachable display and two cameras

Facebook is reportedly working on a smartwatch with cellular connectivity. We first heard about the device in February this year, but at the time, we didn’t learn much about its hardware specifications. However, a new leak suggests that Facebook’s first smartwatch will feature a detachable display and two cameras.

Previous leaks had revealed that the upcoming Facebook smartwatch would feature cellular connectivity, along with a host of health and fitness tracking features. The leak also suggested that the wearable would run an open-source version of Android, and it would integrate with most popular fitness-related services. Now, a new report from The Verge has revealed some details about the hardware you can expect to see on the Facebook smartwatch.

As per the report, the upcoming Facebook smartwatch will feature a unique design that would let users remove the display from the stainless steel frame to capture photos and videos or make video calls. For this purpose, the watch will also feature two cameras — a 1080p auto-focus unit on the back to capture photos/videos and a basic camera on the front for video calling. Facebook is reportedly in talks with other companies to create accessories for the detachable display that would let users attach it to things like backpacks.

As mentioned in the previous leaks, the watch will also offer cellular connectivity to help users easily share their photos and videos on apps like Instagram. Facebook is reportedly working with major wireless carriers in the US to offer LTE connectivity on the smartwatch for this purpose. Facebook also plans to use future versions of the smartwatch as a key input device for its upcoming AR glasses. The company has already started working on the second and third-generation upgrades of the device that will offer such advanced features.

At the moment, we don’t have any further details about the smartwatch itself. However, the report adds that Facebook will likely launch it in the US next summer, and it might be priced around $400. We expect to see more leaks with more details about the smartwatch in the months leading up to the launch. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.