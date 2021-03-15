Facebook and Telegram join the list of companies working on Clubhouse clones

Audio-based social networking platform Clubhouse has seen tremendous growth over the last few months. As a result, several companies, including Twitter and Facebook, are working on their own Clubhouse alternatives. Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen Twitter’s Clubhouse alternative, Spaces, roll out to some users, and we’ve even got a look at Instagram’s upcoming live audio rooms feature. But these aren’t the only Clubhouse clones currently in the works. Recent leaks suggest that Facebook is also working on a similar solution. On top of that, the latest Telegram beta update brings a new feature that gives you a Clubhouse-like experience in the app.

App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, who previously shared screenshots of Instagram’s Clubhouse clone, has now confirmed that Facebook is also working on a similar solution. The following mockups give us a sneak peek at the upcoming feature, which is currently in its early stages of development.

#Facebook is working on audio rooms 👀 ℹ️ The feature appears to be in an early state of development, the UI is just a mockup at the moment. pic.twitter.com/vCBN7MCB6r — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 14, 2021

The mockups suggest that the upcoming feature will let users create audio rooms with other Facebook users. It will also let you invite listeners by sharing the room link, sending in Messenger, writing a post about it on Facebook, or sharing it to a group.

Telegram is also working on a Clubhouse alternative, which has started rolling out to users with the latest beta update. TestingCatalog recently spotted the new feature and has shared the following screenshots:

Credits: TestingCatalog

As you can see, the feature lets you create voice chats in Telegram Channels using either your personal profile or your channel profile. Once you start the chat, it appears as a floating overlay, allowing you to continue using the app unhindered. The feature also lets you record your voice and share it in the channel as an audio file. This option shows up in the voice chat menu.

Credits: TestingCatalog

The new feature is currently available in Telegram beta v 7.6, and you can try it out by updating to the latest beta release. Although Telegram hasn’t shared a release timeline at the moment, we expect the feature to roll out on the stable channel in the coming weeks. It’s also worth mentioning that while Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Telegram are working on Clubhouse clones, Clubhouse itself is working on an Android app to expand its reach.